SNAP benefits schedule for December, check out payments dates in each state and new requirements

Millions of American families can now exhale with relief following the uncertainty caused by the recent federal shutdown that impacted food aid distribution. December 2025 SNAP payments will be distributed as planned, alleviating worries from the federal shutdown.(Pexels)

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which is in charge of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), has declared that payments for December 2025 will be distributed in accordance with the regular timetable, eliminating delays that impacted almost 30% of users in the preceding month.

Notably, beneficiaries must comprehend the precise dates as the SNAP deposit schedule varies greatly from state to state and is inconsistent. Local elements like the last digit of the social security number, the digits in the case number, or the first letter of the surname could have an impact on the distribution.

What are the highest benefit amounts that SNAP offers?

The highest benefit amounts have been in place since the most recent application of the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). These maximums aim to preserve the purchasing power of households amid food inflation.

Household with just one person: Up to $298

Four-person family: up to $994

Eight-person household: up to $1,789

These sums improve food security and help families meet their basic food needs throughout the fiscal year 2025.

Also Read: SSI payment: Social Security administration to disburse $967 on December 1, check eligibility and requirements

What are the updated requirements for SNAP?

In response to various issues arising from the government shutdown, officials have introduced new changes regarding the distribution of SNAP benefits.

Most individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 who do not reside with a child under the age of 14 are now required to fulfill at least 80 hours of qualifying activities each month. These 80 hours may be accrued through a mix of:

Paid or unpaid employment.

Volunteering.

Community service.

Engagement in SNAP Employment and Training programs.

Also Read: VA benefits: Veterans disability compensation set to rise in 2026, how much will you receive? All on rating system

When are SNAP benefits distributed in each state?

The distribution dates for SNAP benefits vary by state, and below are the specific dates for December:

Alabama / December 4-23

Alaska / December 1

Arizona / December 1-13

Arkansas / December 4-13

California / December 1-10

Colorado / December 1-10

Connecticut / December 1-3

Delaware / December 2-23

District of Columbia / December 1-10

Florida / December 1-28

Georgia / December 5-23

Guam / December 1-10

Hawaii / December 3-5

Idaho / December 1-10

Illinois / December 1-20

Indiana / December 5-23

Iowa / December 1-10

Kansas / December 1-10

Kentucky / December 1-19

Louisiana / December 1-23

Maine / December 10-14

Maryland / December 4-23

Massachusetts / December 1-14

Michigan / December 3-21

Minnesota / December 4-13

Mississippi / December 4-21

Missouri / December 1-22

Montana / December 2-6

Nebraska / December 1-5

Snowfall / December 1-10

New Hampshire / December 5

New Jersey / December 1-5

New Mexico / December 1-20

New York / December 1-9

North Carolina / December 3-21

North Dakota / December 1

Ohio / December 2-20

Oklahoma / December 1-10

Oregon / December 1-9

Pennsylvania / December 3-14

Puerto Rico / December 4-22

Rhode Island / December 1

South Carolina / December 1-19

South Dakota / December 10

Tennessee / December 1-20

Texas / December 1-28

Utah / December 5, 11 and 15

Virgin Islands / December 1

Vermont / December 1

Virginia / December 1-7

Washington / December 1-20

West Virginia / December 1-9

Wisconsin / December 1-15

Wyoming / December 1-4