What happened at Boca Raton Town Center Mall? Cops share update after shooting fears

Boca Raton police confirmed to local media that no shooting had taken place at the Town Center Mall but there was an altercation. Reports of a shooting came from the Boca Raton Town Center Mall on Saturday, November 29. As per reports from those claiming to be at the mall, there was a gunshot and people then ran for safety. The mall is located at 6000 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, in Florida. Cops dispelled fears of a shooting at Boca Raton Town Center Mall.(X/@BocaDev)

“Shooting at the Boca Raton Mall where my niece works please pray,” one person on Facebook said. On X a person said, “Gun shot at Boca raton Mall people are rerunning in all directions.” Another added, “Town center at boca raton. Just ran out of the mall after people were screaming about gunshots.” Yet another added, “There was a shooting at #towncentermall in Boca.”

Boca News Now, a local media outlet, reported that ‘an incident’ was unfolding at the mall. They informed that Boca Raton Police and Boca Raton Fire Rescue were at the scene. One person was reportedly injured in an altercation, as per the outlet. They further reported that there's no reason to believe there's an active threat to people inside the mall at this time.

One person shared a video of people running outside, amid reports of a shooting having taken place. “Therapy had me calm… the mall had me running. Grateful to be safe and praying everyone else is too,” they wrote on Facebook.

Reactions to reports of shooting at Boca Raton mall

Amid fears of a shooting having taken place at the Boca Raton mall, several people expressed concern.

One person commented on Facebook, “Praying.” Another added, “Praying for the safety of your niece and that no one is seriously injured.” Yet another person joined in, saying “Prayers.”

Guns are not allowed inside the Town Center at Boca Raton mall, as property owners Simon Property Group has a clearly stated ‘no weapons’ policy.

The Boca News Mall report comes a day after the shooting at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall, in San Jose, which left three injured.