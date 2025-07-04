‘Samosa Caucus’ in America unites to oppose Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

Washington: All six Indian-American lawmakers in the United States House of Representatives opposed US President Donald Trump’s controversial new budget bill, which passed on Thursday. Representatives Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Suhas Subramanyam and Shri Thanedar - colloquially known as the Samosa Caucus - attacked the bill for stripping ordinary Americans of health insurance and transferring wealth to the richest in American society. US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (C) alongside US Republican lawmakers, shows the final tally of the vote on US President Donald Trump's tax bill, One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act during a press conference US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Thursday. (AFP)

“I drove 14 hours from Illinois to Washington to fight this cruel and reckless bill because the stakes are too high not to fight. Donald Trump’s budget — what I call his ‘Large Lousy Law’ — rips health care from millions, spikes costs for working families, and hands out massive tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy. It’s a moral failure — punishing those trying to make it while rewarding those who already have it made. I will never stop fighting to protect the people of Illinois from this kind of betrayal.” said Raja Krishnamoorthi, who has represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional district since 2017.

The budget bill’s provisions sparked a lengthy political battle in America. Its supporters argue Trump’s measures will benefit ordinary Americans and businesses by making earlier tax cuts permanent, further cutting taxes on tips and overtime and pushing other pro-business measures. Its opponents argue that the tax cuts will massively increase America’s already large budget deficit, which is the difference between what the government raises through taxes and what it spends.

According to America’s Congressional Budget Office, the Trump budget bill will raise the deficit by $4.5 trillion over the next 10 years. Many in the opposition Democratic Party - including the six Indian-American Representatives who are all Democrats - have also pointed out that the bill cuts assistance for the poorest Americans by reducing funding for medical and the SNAP food assistance programs.

“My district has the fourth highest SNAP participation rate in the country at 29%, and 47% of our district relies on Medicaid to get the healthcare they need to survive. My decision to vote no on this bill was the easiest I’ve had as an elected official, as these cuts will deeply harm every single person in my congressional district,” said Congressman Shri Thanedar who represents Michigan’s 13th District.

“Part of the reason I first ran for Congress was to improve our health care system and protect patients. I’m proud of the work Democrats have done in recent years to expand coverage—helping millions of Americans gain access to care, lower out-of-pocket costs, and move us closer to universal coverage. But this bill reverses that progress, stripping health care from nearly 17 million Americans—including more than 2 million Californians—and putting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities at risk,” said Representative Ami Bera from California, who is a doctor by training.

“This One Big Ugly Bill is a betrayal of the promises this administration made to the American people. At a time when families and small businesses are facing high costs and difficulty accessing care, this bill will raise prices, strip health care and food from millions, and bankrupt our country by adding trillions to the national debt,” adds Representative Suhas Subramanyam, who represents Virginia’s 10th Congressional District and entered the House of Representatives in 2025.

The new budget bill - which will be signed into law by President Trump on Friday - also places a 1% tax on foreign remittances. According to tax firm EisenAmper, the measure is intended to raise revenue for America’s treasury to the tune of roughly $10 billion. The measure would also make it more difficult for illegal migrants to send money back to their home countries. However, the measure will not apply to all transfers. For example, remittance transfers made through debit and credit cards issued in America will be exempted.