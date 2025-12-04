Active shooter at University of Arizona? Video of man with gun sparks panic; what we know

A video of a man with a gun allegedly at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona went viral on social media on Wednesday, sparking panic among the university community. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Unverified posts on social media claimed that the university is currently in a lockdown amid the reports of the alleged active shooter on the campus.

However, as of now, the University of Arizona has not issued a shelter-in-place order. University of Arizona said that there is no threat to the campus.

Here's the viral video:

The University of Arizona told local NBC affiliate, KVOA that they are aware of the video, and it is not in the campus. They said there is not threat to the campus community and operations continue as usual.

University of Arizona Police said that the incident is separately being investigated by Tucson Police Department, and it is not linked to the university campus.

This story is being updated.