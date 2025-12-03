Photos of younger Susan Dell emerge amid concerns over eyebrow, face after 'Trump accounts' donation announcement

Photos of Susan Dell from when she was younger have been circulated online amid a lot of concern over her appearance, specifically her face and eyebrows, during a recent appearance. Susan and husband Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, were photographed when they announced a $6.2 billion donation to ‘Trump Accounts’. Michael and Susan Dell photographed at different times in the past. (X/@BlueCollie43)

This is a savings initiative for kids under President Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill.' The Dells were next to Trump when they were photographed, leading to chatter online.

Now, amid a lot of speculation over possible medical procedures – none of which were backed with proof – old photos of Susan have begun to circulate online. Many have compared her appearance from just a few years back to the most recent one as well.

Old photos of Susan Dell spark reactions

One person shared an old photo of Susan and Michael together and wrote “Yes, Susan Dell- Born Susan Lieberman…Michael and susan dell Foundation, Helping children in USA, Africa, India, and Israel... Also Why does she look different??? Hmmmmm.”

Another person shared two photos of Susan and Michael side by side, taken at two different times. “HALP! Intervention needed! Susan Dell, who is 4 months younger than me . . . what happened ????,” the person remarked.

Yet another shared a 2016 photo of Susan and Michael, juxtaposing it with one from 2025. “Ladies, do you agree that Susan Dell has aged gracefully? This Getty image is circa 2016. The photo on the right (credit: AP) was taken in 2025. What do you notice?,” the person remarked. In reality, the photo on the left is from when the couple attended President George W. Bush's Inaugural Ball, which was in 2001.

Not everyone was kind when discussing Susan Dell's appearance. One person shared a set of her older photos, but was impolite in their remarks.

A person commented on this online trend, stating “Everyone absolutely ripping Susan Dell today cause of the way she looks after their 6 BILLION dollar charitable contribution. Like cmon…Well let’s combat that. This is an old photo of Michael and Susan Dell. Beautiful couple.” He shared the 2001 image of Susan and Michael Dell to make his point.