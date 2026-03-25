Trump names Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg to 13-member tech council

US President Donald Trump plans to appoint Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison and Jensen Huang to a council that weighs in on AI policy and other issues, the White House said on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

The White House named an initial batch of 13 members from the industry, also including Google co-founder Sergey Brin and AMD CEO Lisa Su.

The President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) could ultimately include 24 people, according to an executive order issued in January last year.

The council is expected to play a key role in shaping Washington's response to intensifying global competition in artificial intelligence, particularly with China, where state-backed firms have advanced AI capabilities.