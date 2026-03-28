'Next to Epstein Island': Iran mocks US President's 'Strait of Trump' remark

"Strait of #Trump"!!!, infact, it is next to #Epstein Island. #IranWar‌," the consulate posted on X.

Iran Consulate in India's Hyderabad, in a post on X, suggested that the so-called “Strait of Trump” was located next to Epstein Island.

Iran responded to US President's “Strait of Trump” remark on the Strait of Hormuz with a swipe, sharing a map of Little Saint James Island, linked to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This comes after Trump said on Friday that Iran must allow oil shipments to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as part of any peace agreement, while referring to the key waterway as the "Strait of Trump".

Also Read | Have to open up Strait of 'Trump': US President's intentional ‘mistake’ amid war

What did Trump say on Strait of Hormuz? Speaking at a Saudi-backed FII Priority investment forum in Miami, Trump said on Friday that Iran has to open up the “Strait of Trump”.

“We're negotiating now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump -- I mean Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake,” the President joked.

Trump said the media would pick up on the remark, but also added that “there's no accidents with me, not too many.”

Notably, the route’s closure has become the most pressing issue for the global economy, as it is the world's busiest oil transport route. The disruption has led to a sharp drop in global petroleum supply, pushed fuel prices higher, and forced oil-producing nations in the region to reduce output by millions of barrels each day.

The Strait of Hormuz is a curved waterway, around 33 kilometres (21 miles) wide at its narrowest point. It links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. From there, vessels move onward to global markets.

Historically, the Strait of Hormuz has played its part in trade, carrying goods such as ceramics, ivory, silk and textiles from China through the region. In present times, it serves as the main route for large tankers transporting oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

Iran’s control over movement through the Strait of Hormuz, and in turn the flow of oil, remains its strongest strategic leverage.