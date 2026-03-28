Noida Jewar Airport inauguration LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate at 12 noon; heavy security, bomb squad deployed
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: The airport will serve as a primary international airport for major Uttar Pradesh cities such as Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra and It will also act as a gateway to several pilgrimage and tourist destinations.
- 4 Mins agoHow Noida International Airport's key location will create seamless transir system integration
- 15 Mins agoWill schools in Ghaziabad be closed today?
- 19 Mins agoCongestion ease at IGI
- 20 Mins agoPassenger traffic forecast
- 21 Mins agoPhase 1 developed with a budget of ₹11,200 crore
- 35 Mins agoBomb squad at Noida International Airport ahead of Modi's visit
- 37 Mins agoDiversion for Noida, Freater Noida commuters
- 38 Mins agoVehicles from Hapur, Bulandshahr to be diverted. Check route
- 40 Mins agoMathura, Aligarh traffic advisory
- 41 Mins agoMeerut, Ghaziabad traffic advisory
- 49 Mins agoTraffic curbs till 11pm, vehicles to be diverted
- 57 Mins agoHow the airport will boost tourism, help UP cities
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoMultiple delays and an inauguration
- 1 Hr 12 Mins agoPM Modi to inaugurate Phase 1 today
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Security has been beefed up around Noida International Airport and a traffic advisory has been issued ahead of the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The advisory will remain in force from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday, with arrangements made to ensure uninterrupted passage of emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire services....Read More
Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh today at 12 noon. The airport is finally being opened after multiple delays and is set to become the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The two airports will function as an integrated aviation system that will ease congestion, expand passenger capacity, and position Delhi-NCR among leading global aviation hubs, the government said in a statement earlier.
The airport will serve as a primary international airport for major Uttar Pradesh cities such as Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra and It will also act as a gateway to several pilgrimage and tourist destinations.
Traffic advisory issued
A traffic advisory has been issued ahead of Modi's visit for the airport inauguration with entry routes being earmarked, parking zones segregated, and commercial vehicles diverted by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police. The advisory will remain in force from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday.
Inauguration after multiple delays
The airport was first set for a launch on December 1, 2024 which was postponed to April 2025. It was again postponed to September 1,2025 and then finally to early 2026.
PM's schedule for airport inauguration
PM Modi will inaugurate the phase 1 of the Noida International Airport at 12 noon and will then address a public gathering on the occasion. The government has termed the airport as ‘major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR)’ that represents a significant step in strengthening the country’s airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: How Noida International Airport's key location will create seamless transir system integration
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: The airport's location on the key Yamuna Expressway that connects Delhi to major UP cities is being pegged as seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems. “Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is planned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems, ensuring efficient connectivity for passengers and cargo,” the government said.
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Will schools in Ghaziabad be closed today?
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: The schools in Ghaziabad will remain open on Saturday, March 28, as the Ghaziabad district administration has cancelled its controversial March 24 direction that had ordered schools to hold online classes on March 28 ahead of the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar. In an order dated March 25 (Wednesday) addressed to school principals, and released to media on Thursday, district magistrate Ravinder Kumar Mandar stated: “The undersigned is directed to cancel, with immediate effect, the order … dated March 24, 2026. Consequently, classes in all schools of the district shall be conducted physically on March 28.”
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Congestion ease at IGI
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: The Noida International Airport will be among the country’s most important greenfield projects, will ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and will serve as a major boost to the country’s logistics sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, a day ahead of its inauguration.
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Passenger traffic forecast
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: While the airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), it can handle up to 70 MPPA once complete. As per the master plan submitted by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), initial passenger traffic is forecast at 4 MPPA.
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Phase 1 developed with a budget of ₹11,200 crore
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Phase I of the airport is developed at a total investment of around Rs.11,200 crore under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. It is among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country, according to the government.
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Bomb squad at Noida International Airport ahead of Modi's visit
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Security has been tightened ahead of PM Modi's visit for the inauguration of Noida International Airport today at 12 noon. Bomb disposal squads are also present at the location.
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Diversion for Noida, Freater Noida commuters
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Commuters from Noida and Greater Noida using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted through specified roundabouts and service roads before entering via a temporary gate near Ranehra Police Post, with parking mainly at P-07.
Vehicles from Greater Noida West and surrounding areas will be routed through Pari Chowk, while those from Dankaur and nearby regions will follow service roads and canal routes to designated entry points.
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Vehicles from Hapur, Bulandshahr to be diverted. Check route
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Vehicles from Hapur, Bulandshahr and nearby areas will be diverted along the Jewar-Khurja road and enter through Parohi Gate, with parking arranged in zones P-13 and P-14.
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Mathura, Aligarh traffic advisory
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Traffic coming from Mathura and Aligarh via the Yamuna Expressway will exit at Jewar Cut and enter through Sabauta Underpass and Kishorpur Gate, with parking allocated in zones P-05, P-09 and P-11.
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: Meerut, Ghaziabad traffic advisory
Noida Jewar Airport inauguration live: According to officials, vehicles from Meerut and Ghaziabad will be routed via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, exiting at Sirsa Toll and proceeding through designated roundabouts before reaching the venue, where separate parking zones -- ”P-07 (Meerut) and P-06 (Ghaziabad) -- have been earmarked.
Noida International Airport opening live: Traffic curbs till 11pm, vehicles to be diverted
Noida International Airport opening live: Entry routes have been earmarked, parking zones segregated, and commercial vehicles diverted as the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the inaugural ceremony of the Noida International Airport on March 28. The advisory will remain in force from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday, with arrangements made to ensure uninterrupted passage of emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire services.
via PTI
Noida International Airport opening live: How the airport will boost tourism, help UP cities
Noida International Airport opening live: The airport will serve as the primary international airport for major Uttar Pradesh cities such as Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra. It will also act as a gateway to several pilgrimage and tourist destinations.
Noida International Airport opening live: Multiple delays and an inauguration
Noida International Airport opening live: The airport was first set for a launch on December 1, 2024 which was postponed to April 2025. It was again postponed to September 1,2025 and then finally to early 2026.
Noida International Airport opening live: PM Modi to inaugurate Phase 1 today
Noida International Airport opening live: PM Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport in Jewar today at 12 noon.