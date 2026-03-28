Noida Jewar Airport inauguration LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate at 12 noon; heavy security, bomb squad deployed

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh today at 12 noon. The airport is finally being opened after multiple delays and is set to become the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The two airports will function as an integrated aviation system that will ease congestion, expand passenger capacity, and position Delhi-NCR among leading global aviation hubs, the government said in a statement earlier.

The airport will serve as a primary international airport for major Uttar Pradesh cities such as Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra and It will also act as a gateway to several pilgrimage and tourist destinations.

Traffic advisory issued

A traffic advisory has been issued ahead of Modi's visit for the airport inauguration with entry routes being earmarked, parking zones segregated, and commercial vehicles diverted by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police. The advisory will remain in force from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday.

Inauguration after multiple delays

The airport was first set for a launch on December 1, 2024 which was postponed to April 2025. It was again postponed to September 1,2025 and then finally to early 2026.

PM's schedule for airport inauguration

PM Modi will inaugurate the phase 1 of the Noida International Airport at 12 noon and will then address a public gathering on the occasion. The government has termed the airport as ‘major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR)’ that represents a significant step in strengthening the country’s airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.