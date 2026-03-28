Noida airport inaugurated: When will commercial flights begin? Which destinations will be covered?

The first phase of the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar was inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The airport is set to become the largest in India once fully built, with the capacity to handle 225 million passengers each year, officials said. Noida International Airport will function as the main international hub for cities including Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The Noida International Airport will function as the main international hub for cities including Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra. It will also provide access to several religious and tourist spots.

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The big question now when will flight operations begin? Notably, the airport, which is finally inaugurated after multiple delays to the launch, has already received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a crucial step before operations can begin.

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