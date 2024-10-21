Operations at Noida airport to begin with 30 flights on April 17

TheNoida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on Monday said operations will commence at Noida international airport in Jewar with a total of 30 flights to different locations across the globe on April 17, 2025, and the arrangements are in the advance stages of completion. The Noida International airport — the second such facility in Delhi-NCR — was initially scheduled to begin operations by the end of September this year, with plans for up to 65 daily flights — 62 on domestic routes, two on international destinations, and one cargo flight. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Twenty five of 30 flights will be domestic, three international and two cargo. The international flights will be for Zurich, Singapore, and Dubai, while domestic services will be for Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dehradun, Hubli, and others. The final schedule is likely to be announced shortly,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, NIAL, the agency entrusted by the Uttar Pradesh government to oversee the construction and operations of the airport.

The NIAL further stated that the airport’s partner airlines, IndiGo and Akasa Air, are in talks with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for domestic routes and International Air Transport Association (IATA) for international destinations.

“The IATA has given approval for three international routes, but the destinations will be finalized after further talks. Final approval will be required from the ministry, as bilateral agreements will need to be signed,” said Singh.

Following a high-level meeting chaired by NIAL and attended by Yamuna International Airport Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Swiss airport operator Zurich AG and the airport concessionaire, the DGCA, Airports Authority of India, and other stakeholders, it was announced that the airport will start commercial flight operations to both domestic and international destinations from April 17, 2025.

Airlines have already submitted applications for international destinations, but the approval of routes will depend on bilateral licensing agreements between countries and airlines. The domestic allocation meeting with the DGCA has been held, but slots will be determined and announced in due time.

NIAL said the construction of the first phase, spread over 1,334 hectares, is likely to be completed soon.

Bookings for international flights will begin about 90 days before the airport becomes operational, and domestic flight tickets will be available six weeks in advance. The company plans to apply for an aerodrome licence in December, which is expected to be approved by the civil aviation ministry (DGCA) within 90 days. The licence to operate flights on the runway is likely to be secured by March 2025.

The first phase of Noida International Airport will be capable of handling 12 million passengers annually. It will also support the movement of 100,000 flights and 250,000 tonnes of cargo each year. The terminal building is being constructed over an area of 100,000 square metres and will feature 28 aircraft stands. Additionally, a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub is being developed on 40 acres, while the airport’s 3,900 metre long runway is already complete.