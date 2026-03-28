Jewar airport inauguration: A sneak peek into Noida International Airport ahead of opening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar on Saturday. The airport will be the main international hub for key cities in the state, including Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra, as well as the entry point for several religious and tourist locations. The Noida International Airport is expected to handle 12 million passengers every year in the initial phase. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region, supporting Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Both airports are expected to help reduce crowding, increase passenger capacity and strengthen Delhi-NCR’s position among major global aviation centres, according to an official statement.

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Inside Noida International Airport Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi posted several images of the airport on Friday. The airport is expected to handle 12 million passengers every year in the initial phase. Once fully completed, its capacity could go up to 70 million passengers each year.

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Take a look at some of the photos: