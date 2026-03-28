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    Jewar airport inauguration: A sneak peek into Noida International Airport ahead of opening

    The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region, supporting Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

    Published on: Mar 28, 2026 8:15 AM IST
    Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar on Saturday. The airport will be the main international hub for key cities in the state, including Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra, as well as the entry point for several religious and tourist locations.

    The Noida International Airport is expected to handle 12 million passengers every year in the initial phase. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    The Noida International Airport is expected to handle 12 million passengers every year in the initial phase. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region, supporting Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Both airports are expected to help reduce crowding, increase passenger capacity and strengthen Delhi-NCR’s position among major global aviation centres, according to an official statement.

    Follow Noida airport inauguration live updates here.

    Inside Noida International Airport

    Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi posted several images of the airport on Friday. The airport is expected to handle 12 million passengers every year in the initial phase. Once fully completed, its capacity could go up to 70 million passengers each year.

    ALSO READ | Farmers cheer Noida airport inauguration, but demand proper rehabilitation as promised

    Take a look at some of the photos:

    The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region. (X/@narendramodi)
    The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region. (X/@narendramodi)
    The airport will be the main international hub for key cities in the state, including Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra. (X/@narendramodi)
    The airport will be the main international hub for key cities in the state, including Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra. (X/@narendramodi)
    The airport is expected to handle 12 million passengers every year in the initial phase. (X/@narendramodi)
    The airport is expected to handle 12 million passengers every year in the initial phase. (X/@narendramodi)
    An inside view of the Noida International Airport. (ANI)
    An inside view of the Noida International Airport. (ANI)
    A view of New Noida International Airport in Jewar. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    A view of New Noida International Airport in Jewar. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Officials said the airport has been planned as a multi-modal transport hub. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)
    Officials said the airport has been planned as a multi-modal transport hub. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

    All you need to know about Noida Airport

    The airport features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777-300ER. It also has modern navigation systems, including the Instrument Landing System, and advanced airfield lighting to support smooth operations in all weather conditions, at any time of the day, as per a statement.

    Officials said the airport has been planned as a multi-modal transport hub that connects road, rail, metro and regional transit networks. This is expected to cut travel time and reduce logistics costs.

    In addition, airport authorities said the terminal design takes ideas from Indian heritage. It includes features inspired by the ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, haveli-style structures with courtyards, and the use of local materials, art, and lattice screens.

    The airport also includes eco-friendly features such as natural light and ventilation, rainwater harvesting and plans to use renewable energy, in line with a net-zero emissions target.

    The first phase of the project has been built at an estimated cost of around Rs.11,200 crore under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The government said it is one of the largest greenfield airport projects in the country.

    The airport’s catchment area is based on a 120-minute free-flow travel time. It covers Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and parts of Meerut, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Rewari.

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