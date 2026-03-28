Farmers cheer Noida airport inauguration, but demand proper rehabilitation as promised

GREATER NOIDA The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and Noida International Airport Limited have maintained that the promises made to farmers for rehabilitation and resettlement will be fulfilled.

The first phase of the Noida international airport is set to begin operations on Saturday after inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following multiple delays and deadline extensions. Despite the increased time frame, farmers whose land was acquired for the project said they are awaiting jobs for their families, as promised during the acquisition by the government.

Farmers said that some promises are part of the agreements, some promises were made verbally and that they will share details of the same in due course. HT could not independently verify such agreements.

On October 30, 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government notified the acquisition of 1,239.14 hectares in Ranhera, Ramner, Rohi, Parohi and Kishorpur villages, among others, for the first phase of the greenfield airport at Jewar. Subsequently, the land was acquired in 2020 by invoking Section 11 (1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The government, under the second and third stages, needs to acquire 2053 hectares, of which 1889 hectares are privately owned. In all, the airport will start operations in four phases.

Balbhadr Singh, 82, one of the largest landowners in Ranhera, from whom around 500 hectares were acquired for ₹25 crore in the first phase, is apprehensive over the lack of movement in providing jobs.

“Seven years ago, many of our fellow farmers decided not to give their land for the airport and started agitation because they were not happy with the rate of ₹1,800 per square metre. It was only on Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh’s request for support that we agreed, trusting that our families will get a better future once the airport begins operations. We are extremely happy that airport will be inaugurated and start operations. But the officials and the state government are yet to fulfil their promises to provide jobs to our children, who are running from pillar to post,” he said.

Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh said, “The demands of the farmers are genuine and to find a solution of this issue, I took the farmers and their children to meet Yamuna Expressway authority chief executive officer RK Singh in early March. The Yeida has assured that they will address this issue. And I also have communicated the matter to the state government for a solution. When I convinced farmers to give the land for airport, they agreed willingly. Therefore, it is my duty and also of my government’s to address it and other issues, if any.”

Balbhadr Singh said the government intends to acquire another 100 hectares from him for the third phase of the airport. “My only demand is that my grandson Rohit Singh, who is 19, must get a government job as promised by the MLA and other officials at the time of land acquisition,” said Singh.

Shailesh Thakur, 42, a farmer from Ramner, shared Singh’s concerns over the lack of appointments.

“When the land acquisition started, officials and local leaders gave us a dream that our lives would change. Now, the airport is ready, but where are the jobs?” said Thakur, from whom 72 hectares are being acquired for the third phase.

“Our young boys are staging protests demanding jobs, but nobody is paying attention to their demands. We have supported the airport but now it is time for the government to live up to their promises. If our boys do not get jobs, then of what benefit is the airport to us?” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) have maintained that the promises made to farmers for rehabilitation and resettlement will be fulfilled.

“Assurances made to farmers for their resettlement and rehabilitation or jobs to children will be fulfilled as per the rules. Also, we are in touch with the youth to finalise their jobs,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional CEO of Yeida and nodal officer of NIAL.

“We have set up a resettlement cluster and provided houses to farmers outside Jewar. And if there are still issues to be addressed, the authority will address the same as per the law,” said Bhatia.

Another concern raised by the farmers is the lack of consideration for landless farmers, who constitute about 40% of the rural belt.

“They used to take agricultural land on rent, keep cattle to sell milk and work at agricultural fields for their livelihood. Now, as the land is gone, these landless farmers struggle for their work and face unemployment. This issue must be addressed by the state government,” said Ravinder Kumar, another farmer from Rohi.

The Yeida had promised them employment through schemes and though micro businesses by giving loans on cheaper interest rates for setting up dairies, jobs in private companies and houses. However, these are yet to be executed on the ground.

“Aall concerns of the farmers will be looked into,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional CEO of Yeida.

Meanwhile, retired army personnel Pratap Singh, 60, a farmer from Kishorpur, whose 160 hectares were acquired, said, “We are excited to witness the event in which Prime Minister will open the international airport to public. I am happy because after retirement, I got involved in farming. Since the land here was acquired, we have bought land in Aligarh and are living a happy life. I feel proud that an international level airport has been built on our land,” said Pratap Singh.