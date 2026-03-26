Noida airport to be game changer for UP economy, says govt ahead of March 28 inauguration

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to become a "game changer" for the state's economy with a wide-ranging impact across agriculture, industry, logistics and employment generation. A view of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Noida, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (PTI)

The airport, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, will act as a strategic engine in accelerating UP's ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy, the government said in a statement.

It said the project will significantly boost employment, attract investments and enhance global connectivity, while also strengthening the state's presence on the international economic map.

Developed in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the airport is expected to unlock the state's landlocked economic potential by connecting key sectors such as agriculture; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); tourism and industries directly to global markets.

According to the statement, the airport will have an annual capacity of handling around seven crore passengers and nearly 10 lakh tonnes of cargo, which will provide fresh momentum to agriculture, MSMEs and logistics sectors.

It said perishable agricultural produce such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products and flowers will be able to access international markets more efficiently, potentially increasing farmers' income and strengthening the "farm-to-global market" model.

The government added that reduced logistics costs, increased exports and improved connectivity will enhance UP's competitiveness and economic growth. Once fully operational, the airport could contribute to over one per cent growth in the state's GDP, it said.

The project is also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, across sectors such as aviation, logistics, hospitality, agriculture and supply chains, while also boosting industrial development in regions surrounding the airport.

The government said the development of the airport will transform Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region into major investment and industrial hubs, attracting investments in sectors including electronics, manufacturing, logistics and real estate.

It added that the airport is being developed as a major multi-modal aviation hub, which will help ease pressure on Delhi's IGI Airport and position UP as a key centre for global trade, tourism and connectivity.

Meanwhile, preparations for the inauguration ceremony have reached the final stages, with the administration on high alert to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

According to an official statement, security arrangements, traffic management, parking, medical facilities and other essential services are being put in place on a war footing. CCTV surveillance and control room monitoring have been strengthened, while arrangements for VVIP movement and public convenience have also been finalised.

Chief Minister Adityanath has been personally reviewing the preparations, with officials directed to ensure seamless execution of the high-profile event, expected to witness the presence of dignitaries, industrialists and the general public.