Commercial flights at Noida airport to begin in 60 days, says aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu
The services can only begin after the BCAS issues airport security program (ASP), a document prepared for security procedures, methods, and response plans.
Commercial operations at the Noida international airport will begin in the next 45 to 60 days, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Saturday.
“The commercial operations at Noida airport will begin 45 to 60 days starting today,” Naidu said.
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The services can only begin after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issues airport security program (ASP), which is a document prepared to outline the security procedures, methods, and response plans required under Transportation Security Regulation 49 CFR 1542. It serves as a comprehensive security blueprint, detailing access control, perimeter security, security screening, and emergency contingency plans.
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Without ASP, Airport Entry Pass (AEP) which is mandatory for all stakeholders for starting operations at the project, cannot be granted, officials said.
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Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of the Noida International Airport Limited also confirmed that operations will be started in the next 45 days.
The airport will start with one runway for domestic and cargo flights, officials said.
International flights will be started later.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.Read More