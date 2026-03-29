Noida International Airport opens to fanfare as PM Modi unveils NCR's 2nd aviation hub

Conch blowers from Kanpur, drummers and dancers from Mahoba, and trumpet players from various parts of Uttar Pradesh added to the celebratory mood at the venue. Many people, of a crowd estimated at around 150,000, were seen arriving carrying the national flag, while some also held Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags.

Coloured displays, huge cut-outs of the Prime Minister and cultural performances dotted the Noida International Airport on Saturday to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the airport’s first phase.

The theme of the events, according to Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh Thakur, was “Brij”, citing Jewar as a part of the region with distinct traits linked to the Hindu deity Lord Krishna. Devotional singer Hemant Brijwasi kept the audience entertained with soulful renditions for around two hours, until the speakers arrived.

Dhirendra Singh said, “There were farmers, businessmen, leaders and others in audience from Mathura, Aligarh, Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr, where Brij music is part of every celebration. To keep them entertained and busy, we decided to invite Brij singers and musicians and we are happy that everyone enjoyed it.”

A large number of buses started lining up at the airport from morning hours, ferrying workers and farmers from across western Uttar Pradesh.

“There was huge excitement among people about the historic event. We asked our Mandal Adhyaksh, village heads, block heads and district chiefs to connect with people from all walks of life. We are happy that around two lakh people came to listen to the Prime Minister and chief minister,” said Satender Singh Shishodiya, president of the western UP unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Women from remote areas of Dadri, Hapur and villages of Bulandshahr were a major presence at the event.

“I came to this event because I wanted to see how a flight takes off and how an airport works. I am happy to have seen an airport for the first time in my life. Coming here with my friends is like a dream with such a huge new building for airport. I enjoyed the music too,” said Durga Devi, 62, who came from Dadri, 50km from the venue.

Charan Singh, a visitor from Bulandshahr, however, was downcast as there was no aircraft in sight. “We saw leaders giving big speeches. But we came to witness how flight takes off and lands at the airport. We wanted to see a flight because we never travelled in aircraft. We thought Modiji will come in flight to inaugurate,” said Singh, of Nagla Alampur village in Bulandshahr.

Songs praising chief minister Yogi Adityanath also resonated through the airport, with “Yogi Ji Laayo Jewar Mein Airport”, sung in Brij language, greeted with much cheer.

Meanwhile, officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and the district administration sought to inform the public about the benefits of the project.

“The airport is set to bring in more trade, investment, industrial development and tourism. Built along the Yamuna Expressway, this airport will not only serve as the second international airport for Delhi-NCR but will also bring global prominence to tourist destinations, such as Agra, Mathura-Vrindavan, Fatehpur Sikri and even Dudhwa National Park in Lakhimpur Kheri,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer of Yeida.

Visitors from all walks of life were excited to witness the event.

Ramesh Singh, 65, a farmer from Bhagwatpur in Jewar, said, “We are very happy and grateful to Narendra Modi for giving us the Jewar airport.”

Sanjeev Yadav, 36, a private firm employee from Faridabad, said the airport would create job opportunities for locals.

Satish, a taxi driver, said the new airport would increase ride opportunities. “When we go to the Delhi airport, it takes a lot of time due to traffic jams, but here, it will take only 30-40 minutes.”

Former Noida district magistrate BN Singh, under whom the land acquisition for the project started, was elated. “I must congratulate everyone associated with this project since the beginning,” he said, recalling the efforts involved in acquiring land from farmers.