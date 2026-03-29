Pakistan hosts key US-Iran mediation talks in Islamabad: Who is attending

Pakistan is gearing up to host a key round of US-Iran war mediation talks in Islamabad this weekend, with top diplomats from across the Middle East set to discuss peace, even as tensions and mistrust continue to run high on all sides. Pakistan brings key players to table for Iran–US war mediation talks (AP)

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt will send their top diplomats to Islamabad for discussions aimed at ending the conflict, arriving on Sunday for a two-day visit, Pakistan said, reported AFP. The talks are expected to focus on de-escalation and broader regional stability.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he held “extensive discussions” with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the escalating situation.

Who is attending The talks will see participation from senior diplomats across the region. According to Pakistan, the key attendees include:

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt

Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar, who will lead the discussions

The Pakistani government said the diplomats will be in Islamabad for two days (Sunday and Monday) of talks “on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.”

Representatives involved in ongoing backchannel diplomacy between Iran and the United States are also expected to be part of the discussions.

It was not immediately clear who would be representing Tehran in the talks.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that US Vice President JD Vance could be involved in leading the US side of the conversation. According to a CNN report, Tehran has indicated that talks led by US special envoy Steve Witkoff or by Jared Kushner would be unlikely to succeed, citing a deep deficit of trust following the collapse of earlier negotiations before the outbreak of hostilities.

Pakistan’s mediation push Sharif’s government has taken on a central role in facilitating communication between Tehran and Washington, acting as an intermediary for messages between the two sides.

Sharif said he had a “detailed telephone conversation with my brother President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran earlier today, lasting over one hour,” ahead of the talks.

Iran’s President Pezeshkian, in turn, welcomed Islamabad’s efforts and “thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts to stop the aggression against the Islamic republic,” according to his office.

Despite the diplomatic push, Iran has signaled caution. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to his Turkish counterpart, expressed doubts over ongoing efforts.

State media said Araghchi accused the United States of making “unreasonable demands” and showing “contradictory actions,” reported AFP.

He also conveyed this position in a separate conversation with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who urged “an end to all attacks and hostilities.”

US-Iran proposals Diplomatic exchanges have included proposals from both sides. Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said Washington had delivered a 15-point “action list” to Iran, including limits on Iran’s nuclear program and proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran rejected the proposal and instead presented a five-point plan that included reparations and recognition of its sovereignty over the strategic waterway.

While Tehran has not officially acknowledged direct talks with Washington, reports suggest that Iran has sent its response to the US ceasefire proposal through Islamabad.

Meanwhile, military tensions remain high. US naval ships carrying around 3,500 Marines and Sailors have arrived in the region, adding to what officials describe as the largest American military presence in more than two decades.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington “can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops.”