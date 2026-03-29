Before Iran attack, Russia took satellite images of US airbase in Saudi, Zelensky claims ‘100%’ certainty

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russia captured satellite images of a key US airbase in Saudi Arabia multiple times in the days leading up to an Iranian strike that wounded American troops there. Russia took satellite images of US airbase before Iran attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims

“I think that it’s in Russia’s interest to help Iranians. And I don’t believe — I know — that they share information,” Zelenskyy said during an interview with the NBC news. “Do they help Iranians? Of course. How many percent? One-hundred percent,” he added. Track US-Iran war live updates

The Ukrainian leader said the intelligence came from his routine presidential briefings compiled by the country’s intelligence agencies.

According to a summary of Ukrainian intelligence shared with NBC News, Russian satellites photographed the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 20, March 23 and March 25, just days before the attack.

On March 26, Iran launched an attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts both US and Saudi forces. Iran had fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at the base.

At least 15 troops were injured, including five seriously, according to people briefed on the matter, cited by the Associated Press. US officials had earlier said at least 10 American troops were hurt, including two seriously.

‘Russia's pattern of attack planning’ Zelensky said Ukraine’s past experience suggests that repeated satellite imaging by Moscow often signals imminent military action.

“We know that if they make images once, they are preparing. If they make images a second time, it’s like a simulation. The third time it means that in one or two days, they will attack,” the US-based news outlet quoted the Ukrainian President as saying.

However, the NBC report noted that the briefing did not include direct evidence of the satellite imagery or explaination on how Kyiv obtained the information.

HT could not independently verify the claims.

Zelenskyy is currently touring Gulf countries, seeking agreements to supply Ukraine’s air defence systems, tested in ongoing conflict, to nations facing Iranian missile and drone threats.