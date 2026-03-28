Iran US war LIVE updates: Iranian missile attack wounds several US troops at Saudi air base

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Iran US war LIVE updates: An Israeli rescue personnel works at the impact site following Iranian missile barrages as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 28, 2026.

Iran US war news LIVE updates: Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities hours after threatening to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran on Friday. Iran vowed to retaliate and struck a base in Saudi Arabia, wounding U.S. service members and damaging planes. A month into the war, however, there appeared to be a breakthrough as Tehran agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz in response to a UN request. Ali Bahreini, the country's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Iran agreed to “facilitate and expedite” such movement. The vital waterway usually handles a fifth of the world’s oil shipments and nearly a third of the world’s fertiliser trade. While markets and governments have largely focused on blocked oil and natural gas supplies, restrictions on fertiliser ingredients and trade threaten farming and food security around the world. “This measure reflects Iran’s continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need without delay,” Bahreini said on the social platform X. The UN earlier announced a task force to address the ripple effects that the war has had on aid delivery. The Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base wounded at least 12 American troops, according to two US officials familiar with the situation, quoted by the Associated Press. Two of them were seriously hurt, according to one of the officials. Both of the officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. Several refuelling aircraft were damaged. ...Read More

The vital waterway usually handles a fifth of the world’s oil shipments and nearly a third of the world’s fertiliser trade. While markets and governments have largely focused on blocked oil and natural gas supplies, restrictions on fertiliser ingredients and trade threaten farming and food security around the world. “This measure reflects Iran’s continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need without delay,” Bahreini said on the social platform X. The UN earlier announced a task force to address the ripple effects that the war has had on aid delivery. The Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base wounded at least 12 American troops, according to two US officials familiar with the situation, quoted by the Associated Press. Two of them were seriously hurt, according to one of the officials. Both of the officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. Several refuelling aircraft were damaged.