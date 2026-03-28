Iran US war LIVE updates: Iranian missile attack wounds several US troops at Saudi air base
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iran struck a military base in Saudi Arabia that US officials said wounded at least 12 US service members, two of them seriously. The attack on Prince Sultan Air Base also damaged several US refuelling aircraft.
- 1 Mins agoRubio says Iran war to last ‘weeks not months’
- 29 Mins agoIran's football team honours victims of deadly missile strike on elementary school
- 32 Mins agoOne killed in Israel as army reports Iranian missile attack
- 35 Mins agoRubio says Iran war to last 'weeks not months,' no US ground troops needed
- 37 Mins agoTrump says another 3,554 targets left in Iran that ‘will be done pretty quickly’
- 40 Mins agoBahrain says fire at a facility resulting from Iranian attack ‘extinguished’
- 44 Mins agoIranian attack on Saudi base has wounded at least 12 US soldiers
- 46 Mins agoTehran strikes base in Saudi Arabia, wounding US troops
- 51 Mins agoIsrael hits Iranian nuke facilities
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities hours after threatening to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran on Friday. Iran vowed to retaliate and struck a base in Saudi Arabia, wounding U.S. service members and damaging planes. A month into the war, however, there appeared to be a breakthrough as Tehran agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz in response to a UN request. Ali Bahreini, the country's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Iran agreed to “facilitate and expedite” such movement....Read More
The vital waterway usually handles a fifth of the world’s oil shipments and nearly a third of the world’s fertiliser trade. While markets and governments have largely focused on blocked oil and natural gas supplies, restrictions on fertiliser ingredients and trade threaten farming and food security around the world.
“This measure reflects Iran’s continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need without delay,” Bahreini said on the social platform X. The UN earlier announced a task force to address the ripple effects that the war has had on aid delivery.
The Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base wounded at least 12 American troops, according to two US officials familiar with the situation, quoted by the Associated Press. Two of them were seriously hurt, according to one of the officials. Both of the officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. Several refuelling aircraft were damaged.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Rubio says Iran war to last ‘weeks not months’
Iran US war LIVE updates: The US expects its military operations against Iran to conclude within weeks, not months, and Washington can meet all its objectives without using ground troops, secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Friday.
Rubio told reporters after meeting G7 counterparts in France that Washington was "on or ahead of schedule in that operation, and expect to conclude it at the appropriate time here - a matter of weeks, not months."
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iran's football team honours victims of deadly missile strike on elementary school
Players held small backpacks as Iran's national soccer team used a match against Nigeria on Friday to honour the victims of a deadly missile strike on an elementary school.
More than 165 people were killed, most of them children, when a Feb. 28 strike, likely launched by the US, hit the school in southern Iran. Neither the United States nor Israel has accepted responsibility for the attack, which has come under staunch criticism from the United Nations and human rights groups. The US military is investigating and has said it would never target civilians.
During the national anthem Friday, the Iranian team honoured the memory of the slain children by placing small pink and purple school backpacks in front of them.
Video of the ceremony also showed the players wearing black armbands in remembrance of those killed since the war began.
Iran US war LIVE updates: One killed in Israel as army reports Iranian missile attack
Emergency responders said a man was killed in Israel on Friday after the Israeli military reported missiles fired from Iran.
The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said a man was killed in Tel Aviv following the latest attack, which triggered air raid sirens in Jerusalem.
Two other men, aged 65 and 50, were wounded in Tel Aviv and taken to hospital, MDA said.
A 37-year-old and a 21-year-old were wounded by shrapnel in the southern Israeli town of Kuseife and taken to hospital, MDA added.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Rubio says Iran war to last 'weeks not months,' no US ground troops needed
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that the US expects its military operations against Iran to conclude within weeks, not months, and Washington can meet all its objectives without using ground troops.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Trump says another 3,554 targets left in Iran that ‘will be done pretty quickly’
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said another 3,554 targets remain in Iran that will be targeted by the US, stating that the military operations on these will be completed swiftly amid the conflict in the region.
Addressing the Future Investment Initiative in Florida, Trump outlined the scale of potential US military action on the Islamic Republic, despite ongoing diplomatic talks to end the conflict.
"We have another 3,554 targets left. That'll be done pretty quickly. At some point, we're going to have to determine what we do," Trump said.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Bahrain says fire at a facility resulting from Iranian attack ‘extinguished’
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said the fire was “in a facility targeted by the Iranian aggression”, but did not provide further details.
On two earlier occasions this morning, the ministry issued warnings that attack alerts had been activated and people were advised to seek shelter and remain calm.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Iranian attack on Saudi base has wounded at least 12 US soldiers
The Reuters news agency, citing an unnamed US official, is reporting that 12 US troops have been injured, two of them seriously, in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.
Reuters said the latest casualties add to the more than 300 US military service members who have been wounded since the war on Iran started four weeks ago.
Earlier on Friday, the US military said 273 of the 300 wounded service members had returned to duty.
Thirteen US troops have been killed in the conflict so far, Reuters said.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Tehran strikes base in Saudi Arabia, wounding US troops
The Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base wounded at least 10 American troops, according to two US officials familiar with the situation. Two of them were seriously hurt, according to one of the officials.
Both of the officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. Several refueling aircraft were damaged.
Iran US war LIVE updates: Israel hits Iranian nuke facilities
Iranian state media said two nuclear facilities had come under attack. Israel, which had threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran, claimed responsibility, and Iran quickly threatened to retaliate.
”Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said via X.
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said the Shahid Khondab Heavy Water Complex in Arak and the Ardakan yellowcake production plant in Yazd Province were targeted, IRNA reported. The strikes did not cause any casualties and there was no risk of contamination, it said. The Arak plant has not been operational since Israel attacked it last June.