PM Modi speaks with Saudi Arabia crown prince, discusses West Asia conflict

He added that both the leaders agreed that there is a need to keep shipping lines open.

“Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

Modi said that during the call, he reiterated that India condemns attacks on energy infrastructure of the West Asia region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Saudi Arabian counterpart and Crown Price HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday and discussed the war in West Asia which has been going on for over a month.

“We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia,” Modi wrote in the post.

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This conversation is the latest in the series of multiple phone calls Modi has had with several world leaders over the last month ever since the war between Iran and the United States, backed by Israel, broke out on February 28.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, March 24, Modi said he received a call from the US President Donald Trump and both the leaders had a “useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia”.

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He added that India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest and ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.

“We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability,” Modi wrote.