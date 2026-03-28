Iran's message to Gulf neighbours it is bombing: 'If you want security...'
Iran's message comes as the war has been going on for over a month now and several countries in the Gulf region got caught up in the war.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had a message for the country's neighbours asking them to not let the United States and Israel “run” the ongoing war from their if they want “development” and “peace”.
Iran's message comes as the war has been going on for over a month now and several countries of the region, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and more got caught up in the war. As the United States is using its military bases in Gulf countries to launch attacks in Iran, Tehran is also launching strikes in these countries in retaliation.
Also read: Call between PM Modi and Donald Trump only: India on reports of Elon Musk joining phone conversation
“I have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centers are targeted,” Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X.
“To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands,” he added.
Track live updates of Iran US war here
‘Trust needed to hold negotiations’
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pezeshkian told him that trust is necessary to hold talks over the ongoing war between Iran and the US, reported news agency Reuters.
Sharif's office also said that Pezeshkian hailed Islamabad's peace efforts to end the war in West Asia.
Also read: Iran's Pezeshkian speaks to Sharif as Gulf nations gear up to meet in Pakistan
Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator between the United States and Iran to hold discussions to end hostilities in the region. On Sunday and Monday, foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey will meet in Pakistan to hold discussions over the war which keeps dragging on.
Pakistan's foreign ministry said that the foreign ministers of the aforementioned countries will hold "in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region".
Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar will hold his counterparts. They are also scheduled to meet Sharif, according to the statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More