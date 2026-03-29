Iran war news LIVE updates: Pentagon preparing for ground operations; Tehran threatens US universities in the region
Iran war news LIVE updates: The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, the Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials. IRGC on Saturday threatened to target US universities in the Middle East after saying US-Israeli strikes had destroyed two Iranian universities.
- 1 Mins agoDubai authorities confirm interception of missile over the city
- 5 Mins agoIRGC denounces drone attack on Iraqi Kurdish leader’s residence, blames US and Israel
- 12 Mins agoBill to withdraw from NPT introduced in Iranian parliament, MP says
- 34 Mins agoSirens blare in Kuwait
- 38 Mins agoIran's Exiled Crown Prince says regime must go ‘in its entirety’
- 44 Mins agoUSS Tripoli arrives in the Middle East with 3,500 Marines
- 54 Mins agoIRGC warns US, Israeli universities in West Asia of being "legitimate targets" after strikes on Iranian institutions
- 57 Mins agoAluminium Bahrain confirms attack targets on facility, two employees injured
- 59 Mins agoHezbollah claims attacks on Israeli bases
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoPentagon preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, report says
Iran war news LIVE updates: The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, the Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials. The plans could involve raids by Special Operations and conventional infantry troops, the Post reported. Whether President Donald Trump would approve any of those plans remains uncertain, according to the Post....Read More
The Trump administration has deployed US Marines to the Middle East as the war in Iran stretches into its fifth week, and also has been planning to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne to the region.
Israel's military said early on Sunday it was intercepting a missile fired from Yemen, a day after the Iran-backed Houthi rebels entered the war.
Israel's military "has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defence systems are operating to intercept the threat," it said in a statement.
"The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines."
On the other hand, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday threatened to target US universities in the Middle East after saying US-Israeli strikes had destroyed two Iranian universities.
In a statement, the IRGC demanded a US condemnation of the bombing of universities by noon local time on Monday.
Here is the latest from the US-Iran war, now in its 30th day.
Anti-war protests in Israel
Hundreds gathered in Tel Aviv and some other Israeli cities on Saturday to protest the war in the Middle East, in unauthorised demonstrations that security forces sought to disperse.
Numbers attending weekly protests against the war appear to be rising, though they are far from the tens of thousands who filled the streets last year to protest the war in Gaza.
US condemns attack on Iraqi Kurdistan leader
The United States condemned a drone attack Saturday on the residence of the leader of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, blaming Iranian militia proxies in Iraq.
"These actions by Iran and its proxies are a direct assault on Iraq's sovereignty, stability, and unity," a statement from State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said.
A strike kills two police officers in Iraq
A strike on Iraq's northern Mosul city killed two police officers, the ministry of interior said, blaming the attack on the US and Israel.
The ministry said the "Zionist-American" attack also wounded five policemen, as they were helping rescue colleagues wounded in the initial strike.
Iran strikes Israeli village
A direct Iranian missile strike on a village in central Israel on Saturday wounded 11 people and left a massive crater, medics said.
It hit a residential area in the village of Eshtaol, near Beit Shemesh -- where an earlier strike killed nine people.
-France links Paris bank bombing bid to war
France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez on Saturday linked a foiled attempt to bomb a Bank of America building in Paris to the war in the Middle East.
Nunez told news channel BFMTV that it made him think of similar actions that had taken place elsewhere in Europe, such as in the Netherlands, claimed by opponents of the conflict.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Dubai authorities confirm interception of missile over the city
Authorities in Dubai have said that the sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations.
“Please rely on official sources for updates,” the Dubai Media office said in a statement.
Iran war news LIVE updates: IRGC denounces drone attack on Iraqi Kurdish leader’s residence, blames US and Israel
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has denounced a drone attack on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, in Duhok.
According to a report by Press TV, the IRGC blamed US and Israel for the attack and described it as an assassination attempt and a “clear act of terrorism”.
The IRGC said the aggression follows a pattern of “cowardly assassinations” of senior Iranian officials by the US and Israel, and said the “malicious efforts” were aimed at undermining peace, stability, and regional cooperation between the Kurdish region and neighbouring countries.
The drone attack took place early on Saturday and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has ordered an investigation.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Bill to withdraw from NPT introduced in Iranian parliament, MP says
Malek Shariati, a member of Iran’s parliament has announced that a bill had been submitted demanding that Tehran withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
In a post on X, Shariati said that the bill has been referred to the deputy of laws in parliament.
Demands have grown for Iran’s withdrawal from the NPT as the US and Israel continued to launch multiple strikes on Iran’s nuclear energy facilities including in Bushehr.
Shariati said he is also pushing for a repeal of an Iranian law, which serves as a framework for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which US President Donald Trump abandoned during his first term in office.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Sirens blare in Kuwait
Al Jazeera Arabic is reporting that air raid sirens are sounding in Kuwait and that this is the second time the alarms have gone off since midnight local time.
Earlier, the Kuwaiti army said there were some 15 drone attacks on the country on Saturday and that they caused a fire to break out at the airport.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran's Exiled Crown Prince says regime must go ‘in its entirety’
Iran's exiled Crown Prince, Reza Pahlavi, on Saturday (local time), asserted that the transition from the current regime in the Islamic Republic will be done in an "orderly" manner, noting that the regime in Tehran must go "in its entirety" amid escalating conflict in the region.
Speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, Pahlavi credited US military operations against the Islamic Republic--referred to as "Midnight Hammer" and "Epic "Fury"--for significantly weakening the ruling establishment and claimed that these operations had resulted in the killing of key leadership figures, including the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the destruction of a substantial portion of Iran's missile capabilities and nuclear infrastructure.
Pahlavi praised US President Donald Trump and American forces for their role, stating that their actions had given "millions of Iranians a fighting chance" to end decades of what he described as repression and instability under the Islamic Republic.
"Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury have done something extraordinary. The killing of Khamenei and many of his henchmen, the destruction of more than 80 per cent of the regime's ballistic missile arsenal, and the obliteration of the nuclear sites have levelled the playing field. This did not happen by accident. It happened because of President Trump's resolve and the courage of American troops. On behalf of millions of Iranians, we thank them," Pahlavi said.
Calling for decisive action, Pahlavi warned that leaving any part of the current regime intact would prolong instability, adding that the leadership cannot be trusted to deliver peace or reform.
"If we do not finish the job and leave a rump of the regime in place, the threat posed by this Islamic Republic will not be solved. It will only be made worse. Those who have spent 47 years sewing chaos cannot be trusted to bring about stability. Terrorists cannot be trusted to bring peace. If they are left in place, they will bring only more of the instability, chaos, and destruction they have brought for 47 years," he said.
Iran war news LIVE updates: USS Tripoli arrives in the Middle East with 3,500 Marines
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that some 3,500 additional troops have arrived in the Middle East on board the USS Tripoli.
The sailors and marines are with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and arrived in the region on March 27, along with “transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets”.
The deployment comes even as Trump claims that negotiations are under way to end the war on Iran. The US military is also expected to deploy thousands more soldiers from its 82nd Airborne Division.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Massive protests against Trump across US on 'No Kings' day
Huge crowds of protesters rallied across the United States on Saturday against President Donald Trump, venting their fury over what they see as his authoritarian style of governing, his hardline immigration policies and the war with Iran.
Organizers said "at least 8 million people gathered today at more than 3,300 events across all 50 states," from big cities and small towns. US authorities provided no national crowd estimate.
It was the third time in less than a year that Americans have taken to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called "No Kings," the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Trump since he began his second term in January 2025.
Iran war news LIVE updates: IRGC warns US, Israeli universities in West Asia of being "legitimate targets" after strikes on Iranian institutions
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday issued a stern warning that American and Israeli universities in the West Asian region could be considered legitimate targets in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian academic institutions and heritage infrastructure.
In a statement broadcast by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Telegram, the IRGC condemned recent attacks on Iranian universities, including what it described as a bombardment of the University of Science and Technology in Tehran, and accused US-Israeli forces of targeting Iranian educational infrastructure.
"The American-Zionist aggressor forces have targeted Iranian universities for the umpteenth time by bombing the Tehran University of Science and Technology," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.
The statement warned that all universities affiliated with the United States and Israel in West Asia are "legitimate targets" unless specific conditions are met.
The IRGC also urged staff, faculty, students and residents near American and Israeli university campuses in the region to stay at least one kilometre away to protect their safety and also demanded that the US government officially condemn the bombing of Iranian universities by noon on Monday, March 30 (Tehran time), if it wants those institutions to be spared from retaliation.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Aluminium Bahrain confirms attack targets on facility, two employees injured
Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) on Sunday confirmed that its industrial facility was targeted in an Iranian attack on Saturday, according to a statement reported by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
In its statement, Alba said that two employees sustained minor injuries, adding that the safety and security of its workforce remain its top priority.
The company further noted that it is currently assessing the extent of damage to its facilities while continuing efforts to maintain operational resilience and ensure employee safety.
"The safety and security of Alba's people remain its top priority, and the Company confirms that two of Alba's employees sustained minor injuries," the statement read as quoted by BNA.
Alba said it will provide further updates as more information becomes available.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli bases
Hezbollah said in a statement that it targeted the Ein Shemer Airfield and the Regavim military camp in northern Israel with “a salvo of high quality missiles”.
The Lebanese armed group said the attacks took place at 11:45pm local time on Saturday and were in retaliation for Israel’s continued attacks on and forced displacement of Lebanese civilians as well as its demolition of Lebanese homes.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Pentagon preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, report says
The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, the Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials.
The plans could involve raids by Special Operations and conventional infantry troops, the Post reported. Whether President Donald Trump would approve any of those plans remains uncertain, according to the Post.
The Trump administration has deployed US Marines to the Middle East as the war in Iran stretches into its fifth week, and also has been planning to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne to the region.