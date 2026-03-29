Iran war news LIVE updates: Pentagon preparing for ground operations; Tehran threatens US universities in the region

The Trump administration has deployed US Marines to the Middle East as the war in Iran stretches into its fifth week, and also has been planning to send thousands of soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne to the region.

Israel's military said early on Sunday it was intercepting a missile fired from Yemen, a day after the Iran-backed Houthi rebels entered the war.

Israel's military "has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defence systems are operating to intercept the threat," it said in a statement.

"The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines."

On the other hand, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday threatened to target US universities in the Middle East after saying US-Israeli strikes had destroyed two Iranian universities.

In a statement, the IRGC demanded a US condemnation of the bombing of universities by noon local time on Monday.

Here is the latest from the US-Iran war, now in its 30th day.

Anti-war protests in Israel

Hundreds gathered in Tel Aviv and some other Israeli cities on Saturday to protest the war in the Middle East, in unauthorised demonstrations that security forces sought to disperse.

Numbers attending weekly protests against the war appear to be rising, though they are far from the tens of thousands who filled the streets last year to protest the war in Gaza.

US condemns attack on Iraqi Kurdistan leader

The United States condemned a drone attack Saturday on the residence of the leader of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, blaming Iranian militia proxies in Iraq.

"These actions by Iran and its proxies are a direct assault on Iraq's sovereignty, stability, and unity," a statement from State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

A strike kills two police officers in Iraq

A strike on Iraq's northern Mosul city killed two police officers, the ministry of interior said, blaming the attack on the US and Israel.

The ministry said the "Zionist-American" attack also wounded five policemen, as they were helping rescue colleagues wounded in the initial strike.

Iran strikes Israeli village

A direct Iranian missile strike on a village in central Israel on Saturday wounded 11 people and left a massive crater, medics said.

It hit a residential area in the village of Eshtaol, near Beit Shemesh -- where an earlier strike killed nine people.

-France links Paris bank bombing bid to war

France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez on Saturday linked a foiled attempt to bomb a Bank of America building in Paris to the war in the Middle East.

Nunez told news channel BFMTV that it made him think of similar actions that had taken place elsewhere in Europe, such as in the Netherlands, claimed by opponents of the conflict.