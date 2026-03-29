To attack or not to attack: Will the US launch a ground invasion of Iran amid ‘coffin’ warning?

The US-Iran war has entered its fifth week, and there is no clear indication of where the conflict is headed. Is a resolution nearby, or will the West Asia region witness more attacks and greater loss of life? 3500 US troops reached Middle East on March 29 amid Trump's claim that US and Iran are engaged peace talks.

There is a lot at stake for the entire world as the war continues to rage in the Middle East. With the Strait of Hormuz blocked, countries, including India, that depend on energy supplies passing through this narrow route controlled by Iran are struggling to meet their domestic demand.

Where is this war headed? According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the US is considering sending 10,000 soldiers to the Middle East for a possible ground invasion of Iran. Following the report, Iran issued a warning to the US through its national English daily, Tehran Times.

The newspaper’s front page carried an image of US troops boarding a carrier, with the caption: “Welcome to hell. US troops who step foot on Iranian soil will leave only in coffins.”

Also Read: ‘US troops will leave in coffins’: Iranian daily’s ‘hell’ warning amid reports of possible ground invasion

Is US actually doing a ground invasion in Iran? The US secretary of state Marco Rubio, as per Bloomberg, told reporters after the conclusion of the G7 meet in Paris that the war is not going to take months but weeks to end. On the report of US sending troops for ground attack in Iran, he said that America can achieve its objectives without sending troops on ground. However, he added that their presence gives the US President Donald Trump options.

“The president has to be prepared for multiple contingencies, which I’m not going to discuss in the media,” Rubio told reporters. “We can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops. But we are always going to be prepared to give the president maximum optionality and maximum opportunity to adjust to contingencies should they emerge," Rubio was quoted by Bloomberg.