Trump weighs sending 10,000 more troops to Middle East despite push on Iran talks: Report

The Pentagon is ‘looking at sending’ up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East, even as diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions with Iran gather pace, according to The Wall Street Journal. US President Donald Trump (Bloomberg)

Trump has announced a pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy sector, extending the deadline by 10 days to April 6 to allow room for negotiations beyond his previous Friday cutoff, Bloomberg reported.

While mediators involved in the peace process said Iran had not requested extra time, Trump maintained that the extension was made at Tehran’s request.

Follow here for latest updates on US-Iran war

In a move Trump described as a goodwill gesture, Iran allowed several Pakistan-flagged oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. He called it a “present” to the United States and said it signaled that Iranian leadership was serious about negotiations.

What is happening in Iran-US-Israel war? On Thursday, Trump confirmed the revised deadline, saying the delay in potential strikes on Iran’s energy assets followed a request from Tehran and that discussions were progressing positively.

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

He had initially issued a 48-hour ultimatum last Saturday for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers, warning of potential destruction of its power infrastructure. That deadline has now been extended twice.

“As per Iranian Government request... I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” he said.

Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, told a cabinet meeting there were “strong signs” that Tehran was open to negotiations. He also confirmed for the first time that Washington had sent a 15-point “action list” to Iran through Pakistani intermediaries.

Also Read | Indian airlines cut 3,000 weekly flights in summer schedule amid West Asia crisis

US on the war in Middle East “We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction,” Witkoff said.

At the same meeting, Trump reiterated that Iran had permitted 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a sign of its willingness to engage.

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that “Iran's response to the 15 points proposed by the US was officially sent last night through intermediaries, and Iran is awaiting the other side's response.”

Also Read | ‘Lousy fighters, great negotiators’: Trump claims Iran ‘begging to make a deal’ with the US

Iran on end to US-Iran war According to the report, which cited an unnamed official, Iran’s reply demanded an end to US and Israeli attacks on its territory as well as on Tehran-backed groups across the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

It also called for war reparations and recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, conditions that go well beyond the scope of the US proposal.

Despite ongoing negotiations, strikes have continued, and it remains uncertain whether talks will soon bring an end to a conflict now entering its fourth week.

The war began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran.