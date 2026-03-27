Iran US war news LIVE: Trump 'weighs' mobilising 10,000 ground troops; pauses strikes on Iran energy sector till April 6

On the other side, Trump on Thursday announced to extend the deadline and said he decided to extend the window to 10 days, pushing the deadline to April 6.

Trump, while speaking to Fox News, claimed Iran had approached the US administration requesting more time as part of the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides amid the raging war in the Middle East that has been going on for a month now and has disrupted the global energy supplies.

"They said to me very nicely, through my people, 'Could we have more time?' Because we're talking about tomorrow night, which is pretty quick, and if they don't do what they have to do, I will knock out their power plants," Trump said.

This marks a pullback from Trump’s earlier warning that the US would target Iran’s energy plants if Strait of Hormuz, the crucial shipping lane remained closed. Iran has threatened to retaliate against regional infrastructure, including desalination facilities, if the US attacked the energy sector.

He also said that the US has "already won the war" against Iran "militarily", claiming that US and Israeli strikes have significantly degraded Tehran's naval and missile capabilities.