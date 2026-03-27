Iran US war news LIVE: Trump 'weighs' mobilising 10,000 ground troops; pauses strikes on Iran energy sector till April 6
Iran US war news LIVE: Trump claimed that Iran had reached out to the US administration requesting more time as part of the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides amid the raging war in the Middle East.
- 16 Mins agoIran attacks Israel and US forces in Gulf
- 30 Mins agoOil prices drop amid Trump's deadline extension
- 45 Mins agoAmid Trump's peace talk claims, 9 Iranian cities bombed
- 57 Mins agoPentagon may send 10,000 more troops to Middle East
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoWhat Trump said on Iran requesting pause on energy sector strikes
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoIran hasn't requested pause in energy sector attacks: Report
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoIsrael says it carried out 'wide-scale' strike on Tehran
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoBlasts hear in south Beirut
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoTrump's ‘US victory’ claim
- 1 Hr 21 Mins agoTrump says no attack on Iran energy sector till April 6
Iran US war news LIVE: The US may send more ground troops to the Middle East even as President Donald Trump has made claims on negotiations with Iran amid the raging war. The Pentagon is mulling to send additional 10,000 ground troops to the region, the Wall Street Journal reported. ...Read More
On the other side, Trump on Thursday announced to extend the deadline and said he decided to extend the window to 10 days, pushing the deadline to April 6.
Trump, while speaking to Fox News, claimed Iran had approached the US administration requesting more time as part of the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides amid the raging war in the Middle East that has been going on for a month now and has disrupted the global energy supplies.
"They said to me very nicely, through my people, 'Could we have more time?' Because we're talking about tomorrow night, which is pretty quick, and if they don't do what they have to do, I will knock out their power plants," Trump said.
This marks a pullback from Trump’s earlier warning that the US would target Iran’s energy plants if Strait of Hormuz, the crucial shipping lane remained closed. Iran has threatened to retaliate against regional infrastructure, including desalination facilities, if the US attacked the energy sector.
He also said that the US has "already won the war" against Iran "militarily", claiming that US and Israeli strikes have significantly degraded Tehran's naval and missile capabilities.
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran attacks Israel and US forces in Gulf
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had carried out missile and drone strikes the previous day targeting sites in Israel and military facilities in the Gulf used by US forces. The strikes involved long- and medium-range missiles and "destructive and roaming drones", and targeted sites in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, the Guards said in a statement carried by the IRNA and Fars news agencies.
via AFP
Iran US war news LIVE: Oil prices drop amid Trump's deadline extension
Iran US war news LIVE: Oil fell as President Donald Trump again pushed back a deadline for striking Iran’s energy, offering the market near-term respite while prolonging uncertainty over the course of the war well into April. Brent dropped as much as 2% to below $106 a barrel after surging by almost 6% on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $93.
via Bloomberg
Iran US war news LIVE: Amid Trump's peace talk claims, 9 Iranian cities bombed
Iran US war news LIVE: At least nine cities were bombed on Thursday even as US President Donald Trump made claims on peace deal with Tehran, Al Jazeera reported.
Iran US war news LIVE: Pentagon may send 10,000 more troops to Middle East
Iran US war news LIVE: The Pentagon may send up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East amid the raging war in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported. This comes amid Trump weighing peace talks with Tehran.
Iran US war news LIVE: What Trump said on Iran requesting pause on energy sector strikes
Iran US war news LIVE: Claiming that Tehran had reached out to him for a pause in strikes on energy facilities, Donald Trump said, “They said to me very nicely, through my people, 'Could we have more time?' Because we're talking about tomorrow night, which is pretty quick, and if they don't do what they have to do, I will knock out their power plants.”
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran hasn't requested pause in energy sector attacks: Report
Iran US war news LIVE: Iran hasn’t asked for a pause in strikes on its energy sites, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing mediators. This contradicts Trump’s claim that Tehran had requested a 10-day halt in the strikes.
Iran US war news LIVE: Israel says it carried out 'wide-scale' strike on Tehran
Iran US war news LIVE: The Israel military on Friday morning said that completed a wave of strikes in Tehran. “A short while ago, the IDF completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran. details to follow,” the military said in a statement.
Iran US war news LIVE: Blasts hear in south Beirut
Iran US war news LIVE: Explosions were heard in south Beirut, Lebanon on Friday morning, AFP reported. Local media is reporting an Israeli strike in the area.
Iran US war news LIVE: Trump's ‘US victory’ claim
Iran US war news LIVE: US President in an interview with the Fox News claimed that the US has "already won the war" against Iran "militarily", claiming that US and Israeli strikes have significantly degraded Tehran's naval and missile capabilities.
Iran US war news LIVE: Trump says no attack on Iran energy sector till April 6
Iran US war news LIVE: Trump on Thursday said while Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes on Tehran's energy infrastructure, he decided to extend the window to 10 days, pushing the deadline to April 6.