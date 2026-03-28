Noida Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Jewar airport inauguration by PM Modi. Check routes, diversions

Ahead of the inauguration of phase 1 of the Noida International Airport on Saturday, the Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory noting entry routes, parking zones and diversions for vehicles. The advisory is enforced from 7 am to 11 pm, with arrangements for emergency vehicles. The advisory will remain in force from 7 am to 11 pm, with arrangements for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire services. (ANI/Representational Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar today at 12 noon.

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According to the advisory, the movement of heavy goods vehicles, medium goods vehicles, and light goods vehicles will remain restricted on the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and nearby routes. However, emergency vehicles will be allowed through this route.

Traffic diversions Further, vehicles from Meerut and Ghaziabad will be routed via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, exiting at Sirsa Toll and proceeding through designated roundabouts before reaching the venue.

Traffic coming from Mathura and Aligarh via the Yamuna Expressway will exit at Jewar Cut and enter through Sabauta Underpass and Kishorpur Gate. Vehicles from Hapur, Bulandshahr and nearby areas will be diverted along the Jewar-Khurja road and enter through Parohi Gate.

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Separate entries for attendees of event VIP and media entry: Dignitaries and VIP's attending the event have been advised to access the venue through the dedicated Yamuna Expressway interchange. Separate parking zones have been allocated to them. Media personnel will enter via Kishorpur Gate.

Administrative staff vehicles: Police, administrative staff and government employees on duty will also use the Kishorpur Gate, while official buses will be routed via Dayanantpur.

Visitors: People commuting from Noida and Greater Noida using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted through specified roundabouts and service roads before entering via a temporary gate near Ranehra Police Post.

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Two-wheelers and light vehicles will enter via Kishorpur Gate, while vehicles coming from Jewar town will also use the same gate.

The advisory urged commuters to follow designated routes and avoid unnecessary travel near the venue to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile event.