Are schools open in Ghaziabad today? Check order ahead of Noida airport launch

Schools in Ghaziabad will remain open for physical classes on Saturday, March 28, after the district administration on Wednesday withdrew its earlier directive that had shifted classes online for the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar. The March 24 directive had requisitioned 800 buses from schools to ferry “beneficiaries of government schemes” to the airport’s inauguration ceremony and had instructed that all school classes in the district shift online for the day. (HT File photo)

The revised order, however, leaves unanswered questions over whether 800 school buses earlier requisitioned for the event will still be taken over.

In an order dated March 25 (Wednesday) addressed to school principals and released to the media on Thursday, district magistrate Ravinder Kumar Mandar stated: “The undersigned is directed to cancel, with immediate effect, the order … dated March 24, 2026. Consequently, classes in all schools of the district shall be conducted physically on March 28.”

The March 24 directive had requisitioned 800 buses from schools to ferry “beneficiaries of government schemes” to the airport’s inauguration ceremony and had instructed that all school classes in the district shift online for the day.

Also Read | Ghaziabad schools to remain open on March 28, amid Jewar airport inauguration

However, the latest order does not address the status of the bus requisition.

Calls by HT to Mandar for clarification on the matter went unanswered.

Schools to remain open, no remote classes Ghaziabad chief development officer Abhinav Gopal declined to comment, referring the issue to the transport department.

“As per the new order, classes in schools will resume physical mode as before. The arrangement of buses will be handled differently. The transport department will look after the issue of buses,” said OP Yadav, the district’s basic education officer.

Regional transport officer (RTO) PK Singh said he was “out of station” and that the RTO (enforcement) was handling the bus arrangements.

“We don’t know about the order, and we will look into it and revert. The closure of classes in schools is a different matter from the takeover of buses. Both are separate subjects, and we will revert on this,” RTO (enforcement) Siyaram Verma said. There was no further response from Verma till the time this edition went to print.

Also Read | Ghaziabad cancels previous order, schools to stay open on March 28

Fuel concerns raised by parents amid US-Iran war Members of the Indian Parents’ Association (IPA) raised concerns over fuel costs linked to the arrangement.

“The concerned authorities should consider inaugurating the event in online mode, especially when issues related to fuel are looming large in the wake conflict in west Asia. Releasing a modified order and not giving clarity on the takeover of buses is shrouded in mystery,” Vivek Tyagi, media coordinator of IPA, said.

Political parties had earlier criticised the March 24 order, alleging that the buses would be used to ferry BJP workers. BJP city president Mayank Goel denied the allegations on Wednesday, stating, “We have arranged for about 500 buses on our own from Ghaziabad to go to Jewar. The allegations are baseless and false.”