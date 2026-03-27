Ghaziabad schools to remain open on March 28, amid Jewar airport inauguration

Ghaziabad : The Ghaziabad district administration on Wednesday cancelled its controversial March 24 direction that had ordered schools to hold online classes on March 28 – the inauguration day of the Noida International Airport in Jewar – but offered no clarity on whether the requisition of 800 school buses for the event would proceed. Ghaziabad chief development officer Abhinav Gopal declined to comment, referring the matter to the transport department. (HT Photo/Representational Image)

In an order dated March 25 (Wednesday) addressed to school principals, and released to media on Thursday, district magistrate Ravinder Kumar Mandar stated: “The undersigned is directed to cancel, with immediate effect, the order … dated March 24, 2026. Consequently, classes in all schools of the district shall be conducted physically on March 28.”

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The March 24 direction issued by the DM had requisitioned 800 buses from schools to ferry “beneficiaries of government schemes” to the inauguration ceremony of the Noida International Airport and directed that classes in all schools in the district be moved online.

To be sure, the latest order does not address the bus takeover. Calls by HT to Mandar for clarification on the requisition of buses went unanswered.

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Ghaziabad chief development officer Abhinav Gopal declined to comment, referring the matter to the transport department. “As per the new order, classes in schools will resume physical mode as before. The arrangement of buses will be handled differently. The transport department will look after the issue of buses,” said OP Yadav, the district’s basic education officer.