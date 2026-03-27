Jewar airport inauguration: Police issue traffic advisory for Noida

Noida: Noida police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Noida International Airport at an event likely to attract 150,000 people. A vehicle parking for Jewar International Airport inauguration on March 28. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Shailendra Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Noida, said entry of light, medium or heavy goods vehicles into the city will be restricted on Saturday.

“Movement of goods vehicles on the Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and around the Jewar airport will be restricted from 7am to 11pm,” the DCP said.

However, there will be no restrictions for non-transport vehicles and emergency vehicles.

For visitors, vehicles coming from the Noida Expressway will be diverted to Gautam Budh Nagar University, then to the Dayantpur interchange, to reach parking number 7, and vehicles coming from Greater Noida West will be diverted to the university from Pushta trisection, the advisory read.

The official said 15 parking facilities have been arranged for 14,700 heavy and medium vehicles and 5,000 two-wheelers around the Jewar airport for VIPs, media personnel, and visitors.

“VIPs will enter the airport from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway link road that connects the Yamuna Expressway at the 32 km milestone, and shuttles will take them to the venue. Media personnel’s vehicles will enter from the Kishorepur gate,” the advisory stated.

Visitors coming from Meerut and Ghaziabad via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway will park their vehicles at parking 6 and 7, while vehicles from Mathura and Aligarh via the Yamuna Expressway will be parked at parking 5, 9, and 11, the advisory read.

Parking 14 and 13 will be used by vehicles from Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Khurja via the Jewar–Khurja road. Two-wheelers can be parked in parking 4, it added.

The administration also shared the helpline number – 9971009001 – for any emergency.

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