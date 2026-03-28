Princeton, Texas: Shooting report prompts major police response, school security worries; first details

Schools under Princeton Independent School District were ‘placed on secure’, not lockdown, as a precaution, the publication further reported. It was later lifted as students were found to be safe.

As per the publication, a major police response was reported near E. Princeton Dr. & N. 4th. Multiple units, EMS, and a helicopter responded. Roads were closed off and witnesses recounted crime scene tape being put up.

A possible shooting was reported in Princeton, Texas on Friday, prompting a massive police response and forcing schools to be put on ‘secure’. The Princeton Journal, a local publication, noted helicopters and police presence could be seen in the area.

Princeton police is yet to officially comment on the incident. There are no reports about injuries or a possible suspect yet.

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An update from the dispatch audio indicated the incident may have involved a blue pickup and a black passenger car, with a reported injury to the leg. The vehicle was also said to have ended up near the car wash, which could explain the police activity there. Authorities did not officially confirm this information.

Princeton: Additional details about reported shooting The Princeton Journal also provided additional details about the shooting. “Reports of a possible shooting have been spreading quickly, Dispatch audio screenshots referencing a “reported shooting” in that exact area are circulating,” they noted. “Some witnesses say police activity centered near Smitty’s car wash, but others at the scene say it did NOT happen at the car wash itself,” the post added.

Several people reacted to the shooting report in Princeton. “People that have lived in Princeton for more than 10 years - has it always been this ghetto or gotten worse lately?,” one person angrily asked. They added “Myself and my wife bought a house here because it was affordable and we are planning to raise our kids here, but as of what I’ve seen lately, idk if that will happen.”

Another commented "I grew up in the area and went to school in Princeton senior year 1977. I would say Princeton was always "red neck, good ol boys" but NEVER was it ghetto. Princeton used to be a small town where just about everyone knew everyone else."

Yet another individual remarked “If it wasn't at the car wash then why is the pickup truck backed into the car wash vacuum spot with tap around the truck? Cops don't move the vehicle so that's not 100% accurate. I think they say that so smitty car wash don't get a bad rep.”