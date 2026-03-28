No Kings protest near me: Complete guide to all anti-Trump rallies by zip code - Time, path, map and more

'No Kings' protest update: Thousands of anti-Trump events have been planned across the US on Saturday, as a part of the ‘No Kings’ protests. The demonstrations drew millions of participants, who took the streets carrying placards and chanting slogans. Marches took place in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Minneapolis and other hubs. A demonstrator holds an upside-down American flag during a "No Kings" protest in front of the Lincoln Memorial (REUTERS)

More than 3,200 events are planned in all 50 states. Organizers say that over 9 million protestors are expected at these events.

Read More: No Kings Protest live update: Videos from Philadelphia, New York, Jersey, Tacoma anti-Trump rallies- Watch

Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez Singers Bruce Springsteen and Joan Baez will headline a rally at the state capitol in Minnesota, where upward of 100,000 people are expected to gather in an area that became a flashpoint over Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Other major rallies are taking place in New York, Los Angeles and Washington.

"The defining story of this Saturday's mobilization is not just how many people are protesting, but where they are protesting," Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, the group that started the No Kings movement last year and led planning of Saturday's events.

FOLLOW: ‘No Kings’ protests top photos: Demonstrators carry effigies and inflatable balloons decrying Trump, war and ICE

When and where is the ‘No Kings’ protest near me? The organizers have published a map on their website, guiding locals to the protest sites. One can simply enter their zip code or address to find details.

“As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country. If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite,” the organizers say on the website.

Find an Event near you