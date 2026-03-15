No Kings protest planned for March 28: Locations, timings and key details

A nationwide “No Kings” protest is planned for March 28, with demonstrations expected in hundreds of cities across the US as activists mobilize against policies linked to the administration of Donald Trump. Thousands of people participate in a No Kings protest against the policies, both foreign and domestic, of the Trump administration in Manhattan on January 11, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Organizers say more than 1,000 locally coordinated events have already been registered, according to information cited by Good Good Good. Millions of participants could take part, following large-scale demonstrations held under the same banner in 2025.

Where protests are planned and how to find them Events will take place in cities and towns across the US, with demonstrations organized by local groups. Organizers say many of the rallies are expected to be held in the late morning or early afternoon, though exact timings vary by location.

Protest organizers have also shared an online map listing registered events, allowing participants to locate demonstrations planned in their area.

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One such protest is set to be held in Ypsilanti, Michigan. According to The Eastern Echo, the gathering will begin at 10 am at the Ypsilanti Farmers Marketplace at 16 S. Washington St., where participants will have access to supplies to create signs and posters.

The march and rally are expected to start at 11 am, with protesters walking along Washington Street and Michigan Avenue before returning to the marketplace.

How the “No Kings” protests began The movement first emerged on June 14, 2025, the same day as the United States Army 250th anniversary parade and Trump’s 79th birthday.

Organizers said the protests were meant to oppose what they described as authoritarian actions by the administration. The first nationwide demonstrations drew an estimated five million people to the streets.

A second round of protests took place on Oct 18, 2025, when millions again gathered for largely peaceful demonstrations across the country.

Advocacy groups including Indivisible, MoveOn and the American Civil Liberties Union have been among the organizations backing the movement.

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What are the issues? Organizers say the March 28 demonstrations will focus on several national and local concerns. One major issue expected to be brought up is criticism of immigration enforcement policies and the actions of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Peaceful, people-led movements have always led the way for real change,” Deirdre Schifeling, chief political and advocacy officer for the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement.

Activist groups have also been hosting training sessions ahead of the protests, including guidance on de-escalation, documentation techniques and maintaining nonviolent demonstrations.