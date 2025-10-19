Amid No Kings protest, US president responds with 'King Trump' AI video | Watch

US President Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post featuring an AI-created video showing him wearing a crown, flying a “KING TRUMP” fighter jet, and bombing ‘No Kings’ protesters with brown liquid. The video shows President Donald Trump soaring above a protest crowd in what appears to be Times Square.(X)

The video, shared on the president’s personal and government social media accounts, shows the president soaring above a protest crowd in what appears to be Times Square. The jet then dumps brown liquid on the demonstrators as Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” plays in the background, an apparent reference to the Top Gun movies.

The post came as millions of demonstrators joined the nationwide “No Kings” protest, a movement opposing the policies of President Trump's administration.

According to the police, the widespread rallies have been largely peaceful with no reports of incidents or arrests.

CNN reported that in Chicago, which stands as the epicentre of Trump's immigration crackdown, people rallied with homemade signs and "Hands Off Chicago" posters, waving upside-down American flags along with a few Mexican and Pride flags.

In Los Angeles, demonstrators appeared in inflatable costumes waving American flags across the streets.

Trump administration unperturbed

Despite the mounting opposition amid the ongoing ‘No Kings’ protest, the White House on Sunday (local time) shared a screengrab on X where the US President was seen wearing the Emperor's crown.

The demonstrations come at a time of heightened political tension, amid a federal government shutdown and partisan deadlock in Washington over a funding bill.

Democratic leaders have largely voiced support for the protests, while many Republican lawmakers have criticised them as anti-American.