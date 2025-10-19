Trump's quirky 5-word response to nationwide No Kings protest after massive turnout

Thousands gathered across hundreds of cities for ‘No Kings’ protests, which President Donald Trump's followers are dubbing as ‘Hate America’ rallies. CNN and The Associated Press reported that over 2500 rallies are taking place on Saturday. Demonstrators hold an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a "No Kings" protest (REUTERS)

Why are thousands protesting against Trump?

No Kings organizers said that they are protesting against Trump's ‘authoritarian regime’, his administration's ICE raids, and troop deployments in Democrat-led states.

The massive rallies come when the government is in a shutdown, with the GOP and Democratic lawmakers involved in a standoff over a funding bill.

Read More: ‘No Kings’ protests planned in over 2,500 locations across US: Check list of major cities

Trump's quirky response to No Kings protest

Trump, who is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, reacted to the protests.

“They say they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” Trump said in a Fox News interview airing early Friday.

Meanwhile, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston revealed that there are over 50 No Kings demonstrations across Colorado. He told CNN that about 12,000 to 15,000 people are expected to demonstrate, and he plans to join them.

“We support their right to raise their voices, and they respect to do it peacefully. My daughter and son and I will be out there after I leave this interview.”

Illinois Gov JB Pritzker said: “History will judge us by where we choose to stand right now, today. Future generations will ask: ‘What did we do when fellow human beings face persecution? When our rights were being abridged? When our Constitution was under attack?’ They'll want to know whether we stood up or we stayed silent.”

"Resistance means choosing solidarity over fear and means recognizing that an attack on free speech, on immigrants' rights, on due process is an attack on everyone’s rights. It means understanding that we’re either building a society based on human dignity or one based on domination."

Pritzker noted that the "vast majority of Chicagoans are here because our ancestors fought to escape from tyranny, and another great portion of Chicagoans were brought to this country in shackles and had to fight for their literal freedom."

"Resistance and survival are in our American blood," he said.