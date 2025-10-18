‘No Kings’ protests planned in over 2,500 locations across US: Check list of major cities

Demonstrators across the United States are preparing for a new round of ‘No Kings’ protests on Saturday, October 18, to oppose the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration. Organizers have said that over 2,500 events will be taking place across 50 states of the US, with a major rally being held at Washington D.C. This marks a steep increase from the 2,000 demonstrations held in June. The No Kings protests being held on October 18 builds on the momentum which began with protests held in June this year.(REUTERS)

Protests planned across all 50 states

Rallies are scheduled from Boston to Los Angeles, and from Anchorage to Miami, as per Newsweek. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the protests:

Protests in Southeast, Northeast US

In the Southeast, events begin early with Birmingham, Alabama hosting from 10 am to 12 pm at Railroad Park Foundation, followed by Atlanta, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee, both from 10 am to 1 pm and 10 am to 12 pm, respectively.

Miami will rally at the Torch of Friendship between 10 am and 1 pm, while Columbia’s (South Carolina) protest is set for 1.30 pm to 4 pm at the State House. Charleston, West Virginia, will be joining in from 12 pm to 3 pm at Kanawha Blvd E, and Richmond, Virginia, will rally from 1 pm to 4 pm at Capitol Square.

In the Northeast, key demonstrations are planned around noon. Boston, Massachusetts, will be hosting one from 12 pm to 3 pm at Boston Common, while Stamford in Connecticut, and Dover in Delaware will hold theirs between 12 pm and 2 pm and 11 am and 1 pm, respectively. Portland, Maine, will see crowds from 1.30 pm to 3 pm, and Providence, Rhode Island, from 1 pm to 4 pm at the State House.

In Newark, New Jersey, protests will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm and in Philadelphia, protests will be held from 12 pm to 3 pm. New York City will see two demonstrations: one in Times Square from 11 am to 1 pm and another at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn from 12 pm to 2 pm. Also, Montpelier, Vermont, has a 12 pm to 2 pm rally at the State House, and another demonstration is scheduled from 12 pm to 4 pm in Concord, New Hampshire.

Protests in the Midwest

The protests in several Midwest cities will take place at the same time during the noon hours. There will be three events in Chicago, Illinois: Unity Park (9:30 am–11 am), Oz Park (10 am–11:30 am), and Grant Park (12 pm–2 pm). After that, an event will happen from 12 pm to 3 pm in Indianapolis, Indiana, and another event from 3 pm to 5 pm in Detroit, Michigan.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, rallies from 1 pm to 4 pm, while Missouri’s Kansas City joins from 2 pm to 4 pm McPike Park and the State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, will be the venues for hosting the event from 2 pm to 5 pm Burlington in Iowa State (2 pm–3 pm), Wichita in Kansas (11 am–12 pm), and Lincoln in Nebraska (11:15 am–1:30 pm) are some other areas of the Midwest.

Protests in South Central and West US

In the South Central area, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will hold a protest from 10 am to 12 pm, while Lexington, Kentucky, takes over from 1 pm to 4 pm Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the site of a rally from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and Dallas, Texas, is the next destination with 12 pm to 3 pm Jackson, Mississippi, will have a gathering from 12 pm to 1:30 pm, and Cincinnati, Ohio, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Smale Riverfront Park.

Out West, Phoenix, Arizona, holds a rally from 11 am to 1 pm, Denver, Colorado, from 12 pm to 4 pm, and Las Vegas, Nevada, from 4 pm to 6 pm Portland, Oregon, participates from 1 pm to 4 pm, Salt Lake City, Utah, from 11 am to 1:30 pm, and Seattle, Washington, from 12 pm to 4 pm Los Angeles, California, is the place for one of the biggest events from 2 pm to 5:30 pm in Grand Park.

In Hawaii, people will congregate at the State Capitol in Honolulu from 11 am to 1 pm, and Fairbanks, Alaska, will host a rally from 12 pm to 2 pm with participants from Anchorage. The Mountain regions will also see Lewistown, Montana (12 pm–1 pm) and Cheyenne, Wyoming (10 am–2 pm).

Yellow as a symbol of resistance

The No Kings organization has asked participants to wear yellow, a color they believe symbolizes unity and peaceful resistance. The movement drew inspiration from global democratic struggles, including the Yellow Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong and the yellow ribbon campaigns of South Korea and Ukraine.

“Yellow is bright and unmistakable,” organizers said. “It represents hope, solidarity, and the belief that America belongs to its people, not to kings.”

Government and public response

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has instructed the National Guard of the state to send soldiers to Austin in advance of the protests, which he referred to as “antifa-linked” gatherings, CNN reported.

On the other hand, Democrats protested against the action. “What kings and tyrants do is send uniformed soldiers to quash peaceful demonstrations,” Texas House Minority Leader Gene Wu spoke out. The protesters are saying that they will not resort to violence. ACLU and Indivisible organizations have been training volunteers in de-escalation techniques and legal rights for possible confrontations in advance.

