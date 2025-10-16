Indian techie buys house and BMW for parents in Texas, takes them on tour around US: ‘They made countless sacrifices’

For many, the dream is to make their parents proud by showering them with gifts, buying a dream house, getting them a sleek car, or whisking them away on a world tour, and an Indian techie did it all. Hailing from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Kashyap took his parents to the US, purchased a house for them and is now exploring different places around America. Amit Kashyap, an Indian techie, with his parents in the US. (Amit Kashyap)

Kashyap shared a video on Instagram showing his parents enjoying the view of New York City from the 104th floor of One World Trade Centre. In the video, his parents, Jeet Singh Kashyap and Kanti Devi, enjoy the incredible video with smiles on their faces.

While explaining how his parents reacted to exploring NYC, Kashyap told HT.com they were happy and enthusiastic, just like a child. “They were feeling so proud of me while standing on the 104th floor of the building. They were extremely excited while passing through over 100 floors as the lift took them to the top floor. Every moment felt magical, the city lights, the feeling of being on top of the world. Seeing them so happy and amazed was a moment I’ll never forget.”

New house, luxury car:

Kashyap, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, purchased a house for his mother and father. “I gifted her [mother] a big new house in the United States,” he said, adding, “I drive a BMW X7 on the roads of the United States, and the best part is, I am travelling in it with my parents.”

In an Instagram conversation with HT.com, he opened up about the sacrifices his parents made to give him a better future.

“My parents have made countless sacrifices so I could get the best education. They sent me to one of the best schools in Mathura and saved every penny for my engineering fees by cutting their own expenses and taking loans. I still remember my mom cooking on a clay stove, her eyes filled with smoke and pain. That's when I always promised myself that one day, I’ll be so successful that I’ll change the middle-class tag of my family."

Joy of the first international trip:

“They were seeing the world for the first time while coming to the US, watching the clouds from the plane window. They kept talking about silly things about the plane, things they had only seen from the ground before. Those moments were so precious to me. I could also feel how proud they were of me, and those moments will stay in my heart forever.”

Describing his profession, Amit Kashyap said, “I am a techie guy who designs, architects, and builds complex software for a major, famous bank in the USA.”