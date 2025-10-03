Indian techie lands job interviews at Meta, Uber, Amazon but she finally joins…

An Indian techie who relocated to the US a few years ago has opened up about how she landed job interviews at some of the big names in the tech industry, including Uber, Meta, and Amazon. Though the interviews didn’t translate into job offers in those companies, she landed a product manager role at Salesforce. A graduate of Northwestern University, the techie shared her top job search strategies. (LinkedIn/Karishma Mandal)

What is her strategy?

Karishma Mandal wanted to be in the middle of the tech world with a job that focuses on AI, and for that, the first thing she realised was that she had to move to San Francisco, reported Business Insider. The 29-year-old told the outlet, "I felt like, as a tech person, I had to be in San Francisco.”

Mandal moved to the city in 2024 while working for a healthcare company remotely.

However, since her move was overwhelming, she took some time before searching for a job. Instead, she focused on building her social and professional network. "When I came to San Francisco, I really had no one.”

Later, sensing the tough job market in tech, she started networking and connecting directly with hiring managers and recruiters. She looked for people posting about the position she desired on LinkedIn and connected with them.

In addition to LinkedIn, Mandal applied several filters to search for jobs she was looking for on job listing sites. She became one of the early candidates to apply for the jobs, giving her an edge over others.

The techie said it is always better to submit the CV directly on a company's website, even if the job is referred from LinkedIn. Moreover, she explained using referral platforms to secure referrals.

"You have to be early, you have to be through the direct website, and you have to get a referral if you can,” Mandal told the outlet.

Where did the techie study?

According to her LinkedIn profile, she completed her IT diploma at Shah And Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College in Mumbai. She then completed her Bachelor of Engineering from Mumbai’s Thadomal Shahani Engineering College and eventually joined Northwestern University.