‘My salary only reached 15 LPA’: Indian techie 'deceived’ by manager, gets no promotion despite years of hard work

A Reddit post has sparked conversations after an employee revealed not getting promoted despite four years of hard work and promises from the manager. The employee even got no hike or RSU, while others with the same profile received raises.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The employee (@Mission-Toe5712) began as a fresher in 2021, joining the company with a good starting salary of 13 LPA. However, the challenges started soon after.

Despite official working hours being from 11 am to 8 pm (European time zone), the employee was often expected to work late into the night, sometimes until 1 am IST.

“Got deceived by manager, learnt a hard lesson to never trust managers again,” the caption of the post reads.

Empty promises:

After two to three years of sustained effort, the employee raised concerns with the manager, and the late-night work was eventually reassigned to others.

By the fourth year, the employee had been promised a promotion as recognition for hard work. Yet, while the salary had increased only to 15 LPA, colleagues who joined at the same time were earning 18 LPA for similar roles.

On top of this, the employee was given 0% hike and no RSU, while other team members received raises of 13-15% or RSUs worth around $10,000.

“The final nail in the coffin was that, forget a promotion, I was given a 0% Hike, no RSU now when I got to 4 YOE,” the post adds.

The explanation given was that the company was facing uncertain times due to AI developments, and the employee was asked to be patient for the next review cycle.

The post explained that the manager had prioritised a selected group of employees for retention and rewards, leaving others with only empty promises.

“Since I was not part of that group, I am getting, at most, empty promises,” the Redditor adds.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

Reddit users reacted strongly, with many sympathising and sharing stories of promised promotions or raises that never happened.

One of the users commented, “Your manager has simply deprioritised you because they think you’re not going anywhere or are easy to manipulate.”

A second user commented, “Actually, it's like a game. He played, you couldn't, now throw a resignation if you can.”

“Switch. Never trust anyone in corporate with words,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)