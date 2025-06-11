Indian man's blunt job post triggers debate on toxic work culture: 'You won’t survive’

A job posting by a marketing professional has sparked a heated debate on LinkedIn after he laid out a brutally honest description of the company's expectations for its next brand manager. The lengthy post opened with a blunt warning: “We’re hiring. But here’s the truth: chances are you won’t survive.” The post outlined challenges like being underpaid, overstretched and enduring the daily grind with patience.(Representational, REUTERS)

The post went on to describe the role as one with a small budget and limited resources, heavily relying on the candidate’s resilience, adaptability, and "savage clarity."

"You’ll be underpaid and overstretched. When your working budget doesn’t allow for reach, you’ll have to earn it. With sweat, sharpness and savage clarity," it read.

"Your patience will be your KPI. Not awards. Not applause. Just showing up, every week, to make the impossible slightly more inevitable. You will second-guess yourself. You will get told to tone it down (more than once!) We’re hiring for the role that embodies the above - the brand manager (and if you're twisted enough to want it). DM me if you're not looking for a job — you're looking for a war!" the post concluded.

Social media reacts

While some users praised the honesty of the post, others called it a red flag for an exploitative work culture. "I get that you want a motivated overachiever to work with you, but this entire post is just such a red flag. Folks desperate for a job will sign up for things like this, only to be miserable later. We don't need to glorify struggle & difficult situations in the name of success," said one commenter.

"Even if this is sarcasm, please don't. People have actually gone through this. If this is a serious post, don't hire. Just shut shop," wrote another.

The marketing professional defended his post and said the way it was worded was meant to act as a filter. "Needless to say the post is indeed a filter. People who'll get this, will in fact get this," he added.

Others praised his unique post for the job. "The kind of post that makes you stop scrolling and start thinking. Honest. Sharp. Straightforward. This isn’t about filling a role - it’s about calling in the right kind of crazy. Brilliantly done," wrote one user.