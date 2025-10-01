16 LPA to 1.6 crore: How techie with 3 years’ experience bagged a 10x salary hike

A techie with three years of experience has landed a high-paying role at LinkedIn, taking his salary from ₹16 lakh per annum to ₹1.6 crore. The 10x jump has left the internet amazed, with many people asking about his career roadmap and interview preparation tips. How a techie landed a ₹ 1.6 crore package with just three years of experience (Representational image/Unsplash)

The techie’s story was shared on X by his friend Vaibhav Agarwal. Agarwal said that they used to be colleagues at Samsung before they both went their own ways. While Agarwal is currently employed with Google, the unnamed techie managed to land a senior software engineer role at LinkedIn with a package of ₹1.6 crore.

A stunning salary jump

“My Friend Recently Cracked the Linked SSE Interview and he got the 95LPA Package, and CTC of around 1.6 Cr,” Vaibhav Agarwal wrote on X.

While his post said “Linked”, his comments seem to suggest that his friend landed a software engineer position at LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned by Microsoft.

What made the ₹1.6 crore package even more impressive was the fact that the techie is a 2022 graduate – meaning he has only three years of experience, and that too from a “tier-3” college.

“He is just 2022 grad and tier 3 college passout. He was with me in Samsung at around 16 LPA. This is the highest jump I have ever seen in terms of numbers in the package,” Agarwal revealed in his X post.

The post has collected over 25,000 views and dozens of queries.

“Can you tell us his experience and techs stack?” asked one X user, to which the Google employee replied: “C++, 3 years”.

“Can you share the roadmap and interview prep tips he followed, it would be highly helpful for future hustlers…” another requested.

“SSE in 3 years that too at LinkedIn is crazyy,” wrote one X user, while another simply said, “Amazing”. (Also read: IT firm employee claims no salary hike for 3 years, wants to buy autorickshaw: ‘Drive it before, after working hours’)