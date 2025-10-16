Mitch McConnell health update: Kentucky Senator's team addresses concerns after latest fall

Kentucky Sen Mitch McConnell on Thursday fell down in the basement of a Capitol building, according to footage from the scene. An aide supported the 83-year-old, who was visibly uncomfortable after his latest fall. However, McConnell's team soo, issued a statement addressing concerns about his health. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks out of the Senate Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building (Getty Images via AFP)

McConnell, who is retiring at the end of his term in 2026, tripped as he was taking a question from a supporter of the environmental advocacy group, Sunrise Movement. He was asked about the arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The 83-year-old fell on his left side. He then waved at a person filming and left for the chamber.

As health concerns grew, McConnell's team said he is ‘all good’. A spokesperson told The Courier Journal that the fall is not a major concern.

This is not the first time McConnell has tripped in public spaces. USA Today reported that there are at least three instances in which he fell in 2023. One of them sidelined him for about three weeks. The 83-year-old sustained a concussion and broken ribs back then.

In December last year, McConnell sprained his wrist and had a cut to his face. He sustained minor injuries in February.

Earlier this year, McConnell said he would not seek re-election next year. Elected in 1984, he is the longest-serving senator in US history.

“Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of my lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time,” McConnell said in February this year. “My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

McConnell has been one of the few Republicans who have opposed Trump's policies.

“So lest any of our colleagues still doubt my intentions for the remainder of my term, I have some unfinished business to attend to. Regardless of the political storms that may wash over this chamber, during the time I have remaining, I assure our colleagues I will depart with great hope for the endurance of the Senate as an institution," he had said.