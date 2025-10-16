Senator Mitch McConnell falls while being asked about ICE; ‘this is sad’ - Watch

Senator Mitch McConnell took a tumble on Thursday while walking through the halls of Congress, as he was being questioned by an individual. The 83-year-old Republican from Kentucky was seen walking with the help of a person, but proceeded to let go of his hand and move on his own. In 2023, US Senator Mitch McConnell was hospitalized with a concussion after a fall at a downtown Washington hotel.(REUTERS)

McConnell was being asked if he supported ICE ‘taking working people off the streets and kidnapping them’. No sooner does the person finish her question, McConnell falls.

He is quickly helped up by a security guard and another person in a suit. McConnell proceeds to look at the camera, give a little smile and wave, before walking away, with the two men flanking him. The video was shared widely on social media platforms, with conservative political commentator Benny Johnson writing “Mitch McConnell takes a brutal fall in the Russell basement while being questioned by reporters. He has fallen multiple times this year.”

Johnson added, “We need term limits. This is sad.” His thoughts were echoed by many others online. “Why are our elected representatives so old and decrepit?,” another person on X asked. “Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) just suffered a FALL in Washington. Not a fun sight. He’s 83. Glad he’s retiring,” yet another person said.

Mitch McConnell past falls

McConnell has fallen multiple times in the past, including two times in February. On February 5, he fell down the stairs and was later seen being pushed in a wheelchair. Prior to that, in December 2024, McConnell fell and sprained his wrist.

In 2023, it was more serious, as McConnell was hospitalized with a concussion after a fall at a downtown Washington hotel. The senator reportedly has difficulties which come from polio in early childhood, with challenges persisting well into adulthood, resulting in his many frequent falls.

He's also seemingly frozen while speaking to reporters in the past, sparking health concerns. However, McConnell has expressed his desire to finish out the Senate term which ends in 2027.