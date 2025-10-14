The parents of a US Marine were reportedly detained by federal immigration agents during a visit to Camp Pendleton, California. The couple, Esteban Rios and Luisa Rodriguez, were trying to visit their pregnant daughter when they were taken into custody by ICE agents, NBC 7 San Diego reported. Their daughter is married to another Marine stationed at the base. Who are Esteban Rios and Luisa Rodriguez? US Marine's parents detained by ICE while visiting daughter in California (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

Who are Esteban Rios and Luisa Rodriguez?

Rios and Rodriguez are residents of Oceanside, California. Steve Rios, their son, said he joined the military because of his parents.

"It was just making them proud, right? I’ve seen all the struggles they’ve gone through," Steve said. "The least I could do, right, and serve this country and try to, you know, put some time in."

The family has asserted that they were detained even though they have no criminal records. They both have pending green card applications, sponsored by Steve, and also work visas, while they wait for an approval.

“It was scary," Steve Rios said. "It was scary because my whole life, I've kind of just, it's been in the back of my head."

Steve explained that his parents arrived from Mexico more than 30 years ago. They spent years working very hard, washing cars and cleaning houses.

"My brother texted me that they got stopped. And as soon as I heard that, I just started, like, bawling," said their daughter Ashley Rios, who was waiting for them with her husband. “He asked what was wrong, and I said that my parents were getting taken."

What is the ICE saying?

The couple were taken downtown, but soon released with ankle monitors. They were told to check in with ICE soon. When they did, they were detained again. Rios was wearing a red shirt and a white hat reading "Proud dad of a U.S. Marine” at the time.

The couple were held in the basement of the federal building, and later moved to the Otay Mesa Detention Center. Rios was eventually deported.

A spokesperson for ICE told NBC 7 San Diego in a statement, "As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws."

They added, "All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality."

Ashley said, "It's just hard because you just want to hear, like, your parents voice, that everything will be OK. I'd always want, like, my mom in that delivery room and everything, so it's just hard to not think about your parents there."

Rodriguez is expected to be kept in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.