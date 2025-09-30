Green card update: Trump admn announces major changes to interview process, here’s what to know

The White House has confirmed new changes to the way green card holders and visa applicants are interviewed, with officials framing the policy as part of a tougher approach to immigration. Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, said the government is now hiring what he called “homeland defenders” to conduct interviews for green cards, work visas, and citizenship. New Green Card rules will take effect on October 20: USCIS to expand civics tests, neighborhood reviews and more(HT_PRINT)

Stephen Miller and DHS on the matter

On X, Miller described the roles as “Calling all patriots. USCIS is now hiring ‘HOMELAND DEFENDERS.’”

The DHS X account also posted, “Those who do not want to be partakers of the American spirit ought not to settle in America.”

Miller’s post on X linked to a Department of Homeland Security job advert for immigration officers, said applicants would be helping to “protect America from those who seek to exploit our immigration system.” It highlighted past cases where U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) worked with federal agencies to track “criminal aliens.”

New process starts October 20: What to know

The policy changes will take effect on October 20. The civics test used in naturalization interviews will be expanded, requiring applicants to demonstrate greater knowledge of U.S. history and government. Background checks will also be broadened, according to usajobs.gov.

USCIS officers have also been instructed to assess applicants’ “good moral character.” That evaluation may include looking for evidence of positive contributions in workplaces or communities, not just the absence of criminal records.

According to Newsweek, officials have left open the option for “neighborhood investigations.” These could involve gathering letters from neighbors or employers or conducting interviews with community members. The practice was used in the 1990s but largely abandoned in the decades since.

Critics argue the approach

Critics, however, said the language in both Miller’s post and the advert cast applicants in a suspicious light, arguing that the description frames immigrants as threats rather than prospective citizens, as reported by Newsweek.

Doris Meissner, former head of the Immigration Service and now a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, said the language used by the administration is striking.

“The way in which they’re explaining why they’re doing this, really casts doubt on people’s eligibility,” she told Newsweek. “It suggests applicants are somehow not eligible or have questionable intent.”

USCIS has not said how many officers will be added or how widely neighborhood checks will be used.

