White House hits back at Ariana Grande for Trump remark: ‘Save your tears’

American popstar Ariana Grande faced rebuttal from the White House over her questions to President Donald Trump's followers over his policies, particularly pertaining to immigration. File photo of Ariana Grande (HT_PRINT)

While she did not make any direct remarks, Grande shared on her Instagram story by podcast host and makeup artist Matt Bernstein to her 373 million followers.

“I want to check in with trump voters. I have one very genuine question: it’s been 250 days. now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?” the message read.

Responding to Grande, White House official Kush Desai quoted her song “Save your tears” in a statement to the Daily Beast said. “Save your tears, Ariana, because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments.”

According to Border Patrol official, Florida law enforcement officials have apprehended over 6,000 people who are suspected of having resided in the country illegally over the past five months. This comes as the state continues its forceful strategy to assist in implementing President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

Grande has been a Trump critic. When Trump signed an executive order in January recognising only male and female sexes, Grande said, “We’re bracing ourselves for what these extremists will try to do next.”

The 32-year-old star publicly supported Harris in the 2024 presidential race against Trump.