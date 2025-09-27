Green card citizenship requirements to get a massive update in October; stricter tests for morals

Starting October 20, green card holders applying for US citizenship will face stricter requirements under a new (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) USCIS policy. The changes include a more demanding civics test and a closer review of applicants’ personal conduct. Green card tests will get a massive update in October(Unsplash)

“We will administer the 2025 naturalization civics test to aliens who file Form N-400, Application for Naturalization on or after Oct. 20, 2025. The 2025 naturalization civics test is an oral test consisting of 20 questions from the list of 128 civics test questions. You must answer 12 questions correctly to pass the 2025 test. You will fail the test if you answer 9 of the 20 questions incorrectly. Officers will stop asking questions when an alien answers 12 questions correctly, or 9 questions incorrectly,” the USCIS states on its website.

What are the Green Card changes coming in October?

Applicants must now correctly answer 12 out of 20 questions on the naturalization test, with questions drawn from a 128-question pool. Previously, passing required six correct answers from 10 questions. Special rules remain for seniors, those 65 or older with at least 20 years of residency, who will continue to answer only 10 questions, needing six correct responses.

Character reviews

Beyond testing knowledge of US history and government, officers will examine ‘good moral character’. This shift emphasizes whether applicants actively contribute to American society, not just whether they have avoided criminal activity. USCIS may even revive ‘neighborhood investigations’, a practice largely abandoned since 1991, which could involve contacting employers, coworkers, or community members for input.

The agency described the measures as part of its effort to ‘restore integrity to the naturalization process’. Applicants will have two chances to pass the test; failure on the second attempt will result in denial of citizenship.

USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser defended the stricter approach, saying: “American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world… By ensuring only those aliens who meet all eligibility requirements… the American people can be assured that those joining us as fellow citizens are fully assimilated and will contribute to America’s greatness.”

Green card holders filing the N-400 application for naturalization on or after October 20 will be subject to the updated exam and eligibility reviews. USCIS signaled that additional changes to the citizenship process could follow in the coming months.