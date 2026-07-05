Call for Trump's death echoes from Khamenei's funeral stage: 'Our duty to kill him’

A performer addressing mourners at the funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Sunday publicly called for the death of US President Donald Trump. People stand next to a wall with slogans written by mourners, during a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. (REUTERS)

The act marked the first direct call for Trump's death by an emcee at the funeral and drew loud cheers from a crowd that stretched into the hundreds of thousands, reported news agency Associated Press.

The remarks came during a massive funeral ceremony for Khamenei, who was killed at the age of 86 in a joint US-Israeli strike on February 28, marking the beginning of the Iran war. The event unfolded as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high despite ongoing efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the conflict.

‘Death to America, Israel’ Mohammad Rasouli, a poet speaking over loudspeakers during the ceremony, led the crowd in chants directed against the United States and Israel.

Rasouli drew responses of “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” before turning his attention to Trump, AP report added.

Referring to the US president, he asked: “Why is the most b*****d man in the world still alive?”