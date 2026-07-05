Iran expecting 3,000 to die during Khamenei's funeral, thousands of ‘graves prepared’: Report

The week-long funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei could turn out to be a mass-casualty incident. Iranian authorities are preparing for between 1,500 and 3,000 people to be killed, according to a report by German newspaper WELT, which cited a classified document and municipal sources. Track live updates here A mourner weeps during the funeral ceremonies for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. (AP)

The Iranian Red Crescent and the National Crisis Management Organization warned first vice president Mohammad-Reza Aref in a confidential letter that overcrowding and extreme summer heat could cause thousands of deaths during the funeral processions, as per the newspaper.

The claims could not be independently verified.

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Tehran has graves ready Authorities have reportedly formed a special unit to deal with deaths and missing persons, as part of the contingency planning. Thousands of graves have been prepared at Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.

A Tehran municipal employee told WELT that colleagues at the city's crisis headquarters confirmed the preparations.

"The prepared graves really exist," she was quoted as saying. "Those responsible were told that up to 3,000 dead would be okay. With such a large crowd and this extreme heat, no one knows what will happen."

The funeral ceremonies began in Tehran on Saturday and are expected to continue through Qom before moving to the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala. Khamenei is scheduled to be buried in Mashhad on Thursday.