Trump takes jibe at Iran as US grants ‘week off’ for Ali Khamenei's funeral: ‘They’re dying to…’
President Trump granted Iran a week off during mourning for Supreme Leader Khamenei, stating they are eager to settle negotiations.
President Donald Trump declared that he was granting Iran a "week off," coinciding with the Islamic Republic's extended mourning period for its deceased supreme leader Ali Khamenei, which is anticipated to attract between 10 million and 15 million attendees.
“We knocked the hell out of Iran and they’re dying to settle,” Trump stated during his address at Mount Rushmore on the eve of America's 250th anniversary. “They want to settle so badly.”
“We gave them a week off for a funeral, isn’t that nice,” he added.
Also Read: Iran news LIVE: Tehran prepares for up to 3,000 deaths during Khamenei funeral, says report
US and Iran peace negotiations to take place after Khamenei's state funeral
Negotiations between the two nations are scheduled to recommence in Pakistan on July 11, as reported by sources to the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news network on Saturday.
The discussions are anticipated to concentrate on Iran's nuclear program, the sanctions imposed on Tehran, and the billions of dollars in Iranian assets that are currently frozen overseas.
According to the outlet, Iran will determine its representatives for the talks following the conclusion of Khamenei's state funeral.
The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to cease hostilities against one another, following several days of strikes and counterstrikes that ensued after an Iranian projectile struck a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on June 25, despite an interim peace agreement that was signed on June 17.
Khamenei's state funeral: All we know
The funeral services for the deceased Khamenei commenced on Friday in Tehran with a wake and will continue until the burial on July 9 in Khamenei's birthplace of Mashhad. These ceremonies are anticipated to attract the largest crowds since the Iranian populace took to the streets in late December and January to demand regime change and protest against worsening living conditions.
Despite Khamenei being killed over four months ago on February 28 during extensive Israeli and US airstrikes on a Tehran compound that initiated the war in Iran, his body has not yet been interred.
There were concerns among Iranians that conducting his funeral earlier could pose a security risk to the remaining high-ranking officials of the regime.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly appointed Supreme Leader and likely gay son of Khamenei, has not been seen since the attacks that resulted in his father's death and left him severely disfigured. He fled due to concerns that he might be targeted in an Israeli operation, as reported by The New York Times.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More