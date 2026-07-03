Did Zohran Mamdani take a swipe at Donald Trump? America 250 remarks on ‘division’ and ‘cheap tricks’ explained

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has drawn attention after delivering remarks at an America 250 ceremony that appeared to indirectly criticize President Donald Trump, prompting questions over whether his speech amounted to a political swipe. During his roughly 20-minute address, Mamdani reflected on how political power has historically been used to divide communities for influence and gain. (AP)

Speaking at City Hall on July 3, ahead of the United States’ 250th Independence Day anniversary, Mamdani focused on the country’s history of immigration, unity and political struggle.

While he did not name Trump directly, his comments on “division” and “cheap tricks” were widely interpreted as a critique of modern political leadership and its approach to immigration and national identity.

What Mamdani said about ‘division’ in US politics During his roughly 20-minute address, Mamdani reflected on how political power has historically been used to divide communities for influence and gain.

“Division is the oldest trick in politics, and the cheapest,” Mamdani said during the America 250 ceremony at New York City Hall. He argued that leaders across different eras have relied on exclusionary tactics to consolidate power rather than promoting unity.

“At every moment in our past, those who led through exclusion and isolation have tried to win power and enrich themselves by turning us against one another,” he added.

Without directly referencing any political figure, Mamdani framed such strategies as recurring patterns in American political history.

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Why Donald Trump’s name came up in interpretation Although Mamdani did not mention Trump in his speech, his remarks came amid ongoing political debates over immigration policy under the Trump administration, including asylum restrictions and enforcement measures.

Because of this context, his comments were seen as a thinly veiled reference to Trump-era policies, particularly those affecting migrants and asylum seekers.

The mayor also emphasized that American progress has historically come from inclusion rather than division, reinforcing the contrast drawn by observers between his remarks and current federal policy approaches.

A significant portion of Mamdani’s address focused on immigration and America’s identity as a nation shaped by migrants. “And, yet, today, too many of our leaders do not believe in a vision of this nation as an asylum for the persecuted, but rather as one that persecutes those seeking asylum,” he said.

Mamdani, who is a first-generation immigrant born in Uganda to Muslim-Indian parents, has consistently pointed to immigrant contributions in his political messaging.

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Political backdrop The speech comes amid ongoing debate over immigration enforcement, with the Trump administration continuing deportations and detention policies. A recent Supreme Court ruling blocking an attempt to end birthright citizenship has also intensified political divisions on the issue.

While the White House has defended its immigration policies as necessary for national security, critics argue they disproportionately target asylum seekers and immigrant communities.

Mamdani’s remarks also come at a moment of rising influence within New York politics. Candidates he endorsed recently secured victories in Democratic primary races across the city, strengthening his position within the party’s progressive wing.