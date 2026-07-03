Trump health update: Why is POTUS' face looking swollen? Fresh concerns emerge amid viral interview
Concerns about President Trump's health resurfaced after a televised interview where viewers noted a swollen appearance.
US President Donald Trump's health concerns have surfaced again after viewers noticed what they described as a "swollen" appearance during a televised CNBC interview from the Oval Office. Clips from the conversation circulated online, prompting social media users to question whether the president's appearance pointed to an underlying health issue.
The scrutiny comes just days after a book by veteran White House reporters reignited debate over Trump's health, alleging that he has experienced hearing difficulties, fatigue and visible swelling in recent years.
The White House has strongly rejected those claims, maintaining that the president remains in excellent health.
Focus on Trump's appearance
Trump's interview primarily centered on the economy, financial markets, Iran, the Federal Reserve and the 2026 midterm elections. However, much of the online conversation afterward focused on the president's facial appearance.
Independent journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X that “Trump's face looks very swollen.” One user commented that Trump looked "extremely unhealthy," while another speculated that he may “regret running for a second time.”
These reactions reflect public commentary on social media. There has been no official statement or medical evidence suggesting that Trump's appearance during the interview was linked to any specific health condition.
Also Read: Donald Trump health: New book claims president changed meeting locations due to hearing concerns
Trump discusses potential conflicts involving his children
During the interview, Trump also addressed the issue of potential conflicts of interest involving members of his family.
"If they buy an energy-efficient truck, they have inside information," Trump said. "I tell my kids, 'stay away.' But they also have a life. You know, they were doing business long before I ever thought of... running for president."
The interview otherwise remained focused on policy and politics.
Health questions resurfaced after new book
The latest online discussion follows the publication of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, written by White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
Also Read: Trump health update: POTUS seen ‘weaving’ at NBA Finals amid fresh concerns
Drawing on more than 1,000 interviews over two years, the book claims Trump increasingly chose to hold meetings in the Oval Office because its acoustics made conversations easier and allowed him to remain seated. The authors also allege that the president sometimes asked people to repeat questions, experienced fatigue and had visible bruising and swelling that attracted attention among aides.
The White House has dismissed the book's claims. Spokesperson Davis Ingle previously said Trump continues to demonstrate "sharpness, unmatched energy and historic accessibility," adding that he remains in "excellent" physical and cognitive health.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More